Estimated values
2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,019
|$19,196
|$21,415
|Clean
|$16,560
|$18,667
|$20,802
|Average
|$15,641
|$17,608
|$19,576
|Rough
|$14,722
|$16,550
|$18,350
Estimated values
2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,585
|$21,768
|$23,997
|Clean
|$19,057
|$21,168
|$23,310
|Average
|$18,000
|$19,968
|$21,936
|Rough
|$16,942
|$18,767
|$20,562