Estimated values
1997 Toyota Corolla CE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,136
|$2,004
|$2,469
|Clean
|$1,002
|$1,771
|$2,184
|Average
|$733
|$1,305
|$1,615
|Rough
|$465
|$840
|$1,045
Estimated values
1997 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,055
|$1,826
|$2,238
|Clean
|$930
|$1,614
|$1,980
|Average
|$681
|$1,189
|$1,464
|Rough
|$431
|$765
|$948
Estimated values
1997 Toyota Corolla DX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,612
|$3,088
|$3,875
|Clean
|$1,422
|$2,729
|$3,428
|Average
|$1,041
|$2,011
|$2,534
|Rough
|$659
|$1,294
|$1,641