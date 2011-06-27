Estimated values
2008 Subaru Forester Sports 2.5 XT 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,548
|$5,659
|$6,294
|Clean
|$4,249
|$5,278
|$5,857
|Average
|$3,651
|$4,517
|$4,984
|Rough
|$3,052
|$3,756
|$4,110
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Forester 2.5 X L.L.Bean Edition 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,389
|$5,092
|$6,048
|Clean
|$3,166
|$4,750
|$5,629
|Average
|$2,721
|$4,065
|$4,789
|Rough
|$2,275
|$3,380
|$3,950
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Forester 2.5 XT Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,039
|$6,659
|$8,125
|Clean
|$3,773
|$6,211
|$7,561
|Average
|$3,242
|$5,315
|$6,433
|Rough
|$2,711
|$4,420
|$5,305
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Forester 2.5 XT Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,559
|$5,420
|$6,463
|Clean
|$3,325
|$5,055
|$6,014
|Average
|$2,857
|$4,326
|$5,117
|Rough
|$2,389
|$3,597
|$4,220
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Forester Sports 2.5 X 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,836
|$4,530
|$5,478
|Clean
|$2,650
|$4,225
|$5,098
|Average
|$2,277
|$3,616
|$4,338
|Rough
|$1,904
|$3,006
|$3,577
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Forester 2.5 X Premium Package 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,622
|$4,016
|$4,799
|Clean
|$2,450
|$3,746
|$4,466
|Average
|$2,105
|$3,206
|$3,800
|Rough
|$1,760
|$2,666
|$3,134
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Forester 2.5 X Premium Package 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,744
|$4,260
|$5,109
|Clean
|$2,564
|$3,973
|$4,754
|Average
|$2,203
|$3,400
|$4,045
|Rough
|$1,842
|$2,827
|$3,336
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Forester Sports 2.5 X 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,580
|$4,086
|$4,929
|Clean
|$2,410
|$3,811
|$4,587
|Average
|$2,071
|$3,262
|$3,903
|Rough
|$1,731
|$2,712
|$3,219
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Forester Sports 2.5 XT 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,319
|$5,456
|$6,105
|Clean
|$4,035
|$5,089
|$5,681
|Average
|$3,467
|$4,355
|$4,834
|Rough
|$2,899
|$3,621
|$3,986
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Forester 2.5 X 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,556
|$3,805
|$4,508
|Clean
|$2,388
|$3,549
|$4,195
|Average
|$2,051
|$3,037
|$3,569
|Rough
|$1,715
|$2,525
|$2,943
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Forester 2.5 X 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,602
|$3,885
|$4,605
|Clean
|$2,431
|$3,624
|$4,286
|Average
|$2,089
|$3,101
|$3,646
|Rough
|$1,747
|$2,579
|$3,007