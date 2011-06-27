  1. Home
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Forester Sports 2.5 XT 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,548$5,659$6,294
Clean$4,249$5,278$5,857
Average$3,651$4,517$4,984
Rough$3,052$3,756$4,110
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Forester 2.5 X L.L.Bean Edition 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,389$5,092$6,048
Clean$3,166$4,750$5,629
Average$2,721$4,065$4,789
Rough$2,275$3,380$3,950
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Forester 2.5 XT Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,039$6,659$8,125
Clean$3,773$6,211$7,561
Average$3,242$5,315$6,433
Rough$2,711$4,420$5,305
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Forester 2.5 XT Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,559$5,420$6,463
Clean$3,325$5,055$6,014
Average$2,857$4,326$5,117
Rough$2,389$3,597$4,220
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Forester Sports 2.5 X 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,836$4,530$5,478
Clean$2,650$4,225$5,098
Average$2,277$3,616$4,338
Rough$1,904$3,006$3,577
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Forester 2.5 X Premium Package 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,622$4,016$4,799
Clean$2,450$3,746$4,466
Average$2,105$3,206$3,800
Rough$1,760$2,666$3,134
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Forester 2.5 X Premium Package 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,744$4,260$5,109
Clean$2,564$3,973$4,754
Average$2,203$3,400$4,045
Rough$1,842$2,827$3,336
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Forester Sports 2.5 X 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,580$4,086$4,929
Clean$2,410$3,811$4,587
Average$2,071$3,262$3,903
Rough$1,731$2,712$3,219
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Forester Sports 2.5 XT 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,319$5,456$6,105
Clean$4,035$5,089$5,681
Average$3,467$4,355$4,834
Rough$2,899$3,621$3,986
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Forester 2.5 X 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,556$3,805$4,508
Clean$2,388$3,549$4,195
Average$2,051$3,037$3,569
Rough$1,715$2,525$2,943
Estimated values
2008 Subaru Forester 2.5 X 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,602$3,885$4,605
Clean$2,431$3,624$4,286
Average$2,089$3,101$3,646
Rough$1,747$2,579$3,007
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Subaru Forester on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Subaru Forester with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,431 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,624 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Forester is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Subaru Forester with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,431 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,624 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Subaru Forester, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Subaru Forester with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,431 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,624 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Subaru Forester. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Subaru Forester and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Subaru Forester ranges from $1,747 to $4,605, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Subaru Forester is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.