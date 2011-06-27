Estimated values
1991 Mercury Capri 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$707
|$1,309
|$1,634
|Clean
|$624
|$1,159
|$1,448
|Average
|$459
|$859
|$1,075
|Rough
|$294
|$560
|$702
Estimated values
1991 Mercury Capri XR2 Turbo 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$772
|$1,331
|$1,634
|Clean
|$681
|$1,178
|$1,448
|Average
|$501
|$874
|$1,075
|Rough
|$321
|$569
|$702