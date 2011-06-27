Estimated values
2018 Tesla Model S P100D 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$82,880
|$84,470
|$86,304
|Clean
|$80,702
|$82,261
|$84,046
|Average
|$76,347
|$77,842
|$79,529
|Rough
|$71,992
|$73,423
|$75,013
Estimated values
2018 Tesla Model S 75D 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$53,126
|$55,778
|$58,794
|Clean
|$51,731
|$54,319
|$57,255
|Average
|$48,939
|$51,401
|$54,178
|Rough
|$46,148
|$48,483
|$51,101
Estimated values
2018 Tesla Model S 100D 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$66,794
|$68,965
|$71,445
|Clean
|$65,039
|$67,161
|$69,575
|Average
|$61,530
|$63,553
|$65,836
|Rough
|$58,020
|$59,946
|$62,097