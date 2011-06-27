Estimated values
2020 Toyota Highlander XLE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,484
|$38,475
|$39,688
|Clean
|$36,972
|$37,948
|$39,140
|Average
|$35,949
|$36,892
|$38,045
|Rough
|$34,926
|$35,837
|$36,950
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Highlander Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,458
|$46,319
|$47,374
|Clean
|$44,837
|$45,684
|$46,721
|Average
|$43,597
|$44,414
|$45,413
|Rough
|$42,356
|$43,143
|$44,106
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Highlander LE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,666
|$36,343
|$37,170
|Clean
|$35,180
|$35,844
|$36,657
|Average
|$34,206
|$34,847
|$35,631
|Rough
|$33,233
|$33,850
|$34,605
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,803
|$42,596
|$43,567
|Clean
|$41,233
|$42,011
|$42,965
|Average
|$40,092
|$40,843
|$41,763
|Rough
|$38,951
|$39,675
|$40,561
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Highlander XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,742
|$40,496
|$41,418
|Clean
|$39,200
|$39,940
|$40,846
|Average
|$38,115
|$38,830
|$39,703
|Rough
|$37,030
|$37,719
|$38,560
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Highlander L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,123
|$35,826
|$36,687
|Clean
|$34,644
|$35,334
|$36,180
|Average
|$33,685
|$34,352
|$35,168
|Rough
|$32,727
|$33,369
|$34,155
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Highlander L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,585
|$34,222
|$35,001
|Clean
|$33,127
|$33,752
|$34,518
|Average
|$32,210
|$32,814
|$33,552
|Rough
|$31,294
|$31,875
|$32,586
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Highlander LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,783
|$37,694
|$38,810
|Clean
|$36,281
|$37,177
|$38,275
|Average
|$35,277
|$36,143
|$37,204
|Rough
|$34,273
|$35,109
|$36,132
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Highlander Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,479
|$45,322
|$46,355
|Clean
|$43,872
|$44,700
|$45,715
|Average
|$42,658
|$43,457
|$44,436
|Rough
|$41,444
|$42,214
|$43,156
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,212
|$44,030
|$45,033
|Clean
|$42,622
|$43,426
|$44,412
|Average
|$41,442
|$42,219
|$43,169
|Rough
|$40,263
|$41,011
|$41,926