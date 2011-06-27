  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Highlander
  4. 2020 Toyota Highlander
  5. Appraisal value

2020 Toyota Highlander Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Highlander XLE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,484$38,475$39,688
Clean$36,972$37,948$39,140
Average$35,949$36,892$38,045
Rough$34,926$35,837$36,950
Sell my 2020 Toyota Highlander with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Highlander near you
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Highlander Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$45,458$46,319$47,374
Clean$44,837$45,684$46,721
Average$43,597$44,414$45,413
Rough$42,356$43,143$44,106
Sell my 2020 Toyota Highlander with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Highlander near you
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Highlander LE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,666$36,343$37,170
Clean$35,180$35,844$36,657
Average$34,206$34,847$35,631
Rough$33,233$33,850$34,605
Sell my 2020 Toyota Highlander with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Highlander near you
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,803$42,596$43,567
Clean$41,233$42,011$42,965
Average$40,092$40,843$41,763
Rough$38,951$39,675$40,561
Sell my 2020 Toyota Highlander with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Highlander near you
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Highlander XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,742$40,496$41,418
Clean$39,200$39,940$40,846
Average$38,115$38,830$39,703
Rough$37,030$37,719$38,560
Sell my 2020 Toyota Highlander with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Highlander near you
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Highlander L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,123$35,826$36,687
Clean$34,644$35,334$36,180
Average$33,685$34,352$35,168
Rough$32,727$33,369$34,155
Sell my 2020 Toyota Highlander with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Highlander near you
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Highlander L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,585$34,222$35,001
Clean$33,127$33,752$34,518
Average$32,210$32,814$33,552
Rough$31,294$31,875$32,586
Sell my 2020 Toyota Highlander with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Highlander near you
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Highlander LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,783$37,694$38,810
Clean$36,281$37,177$38,275
Average$35,277$36,143$37,204
Rough$34,273$35,109$36,132
Sell my 2020 Toyota Highlander with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Highlander near you
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Highlander Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,479$45,322$46,355
Clean$43,872$44,700$45,715
Average$42,658$43,457$44,436
Rough$41,444$42,214$43,156
Sell my 2020 Toyota Highlander with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Highlander near you
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,212$44,030$45,033
Clean$42,622$43,426$44,412
Average$41,442$42,219$43,169
Rough$40,263$41,011$41,926
Sell my 2020 Toyota Highlander with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Highlander near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Toyota Highlander on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Toyota Highlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $39,200 for one in "Clean" condition and about $39,940 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Highlander is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Toyota Highlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $39,200 for one in "Clean" condition and about $39,940 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2020 Toyota Highlander, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2020 Toyota Highlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $39,200 for one in "Clean" condition and about $39,940 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Toyota Highlander. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Toyota Highlander and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 Toyota Highlander ranges from $37,030 to $41,418, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 Toyota Highlander is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.