Estimated values
2007 Nissan Sentra SE-R 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,881
|$2,793
|$3,286
|Clean
|$1,706
|$2,539
|$2,990
|Average
|$1,354
|$2,031
|$2,397
|Rough
|$1,002
|$1,524
|$1,805
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,507
|$2,447
|$2,955
|Clean
|$1,366
|$2,225
|$2,689
|Average
|$1,084
|$1,780
|$2,156
|Rough
|$802
|$1,335
|$1,623
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,436
|$1,990
|$2,291
|Clean
|$1,302
|$1,809
|$2,084
|Average
|$1,033
|$1,447
|$1,671
|Rough
|$765
|$1,086
|$1,258
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,477
|$2,477
|$3,017
|Clean
|$1,339
|$2,252
|$2,745
|Average
|$1,062
|$1,801
|$2,201
|Rough
|$786
|$1,351
|$1,657
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,418
|$2,245
|$2,692
|Clean
|$1,285
|$2,041
|$2,449
|Average
|$1,020
|$1,633
|$1,964
|Rough
|$755
|$1,225
|$1,478
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,707
|$2,361
|$2,717
|Clean
|$1,547
|$2,147
|$2,472
|Average
|$1,228
|$1,717
|$1,982
|Rough
|$909
|$1,288
|$1,492
Estimated values
2007 Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec V 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,989
|$3,246
|$3,924
|Clean
|$1,803
|$2,951
|$3,570
|Average
|$1,431
|$2,361
|$2,863
|Rough
|$1,059
|$1,771
|$2,155