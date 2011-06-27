Estimated values
2015 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,670
|$15,518
|$18,277
|Clean
|$12,289
|$15,041
|$17,699
|Average
|$11,528
|$14,086
|$16,544
|Rough
|$10,766
|$13,131
|$15,389
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,541
|$16,416
|$19,201
|Clean
|$13,134
|$15,911
|$18,594
|Average
|$12,320
|$14,901
|$17,381
|Rough
|$11,506
|$13,891
|$16,167
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,481
|$15,493
|$18,411
|Clean
|$12,106
|$15,016
|$17,829
|Average
|$11,355
|$14,063
|$16,666
|Rough
|$10,605
|$13,110
|$15,502
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,237
|$13,927
|$16,533
|Clean
|$10,899
|$13,499
|$16,011
|Average
|$10,224
|$12,642
|$14,966
|Rough
|$9,548
|$11,785
|$13,921
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Xterra PRO-4X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,995
|$20,475
|$23,849
|Clean
|$16,484
|$19,846
|$23,095
|Average
|$15,463
|$18,586
|$21,588
|Rough
|$14,441
|$17,326
|$20,081
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,405
|$17,355
|$20,215
|Clean
|$13,972
|$16,821
|$19,576
|Average
|$13,106
|$15,753
|$18,299
|Rough
|$12,240
|$14,686
|$17,021
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Xterra PRO-4X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,423
|$17,458
|$19,433
|Clean
|$14,960
|$16,921
|$18,819
|Average
|$14,033
|$15,847
|$17,591
|Rough
|$13,106
|$14,773
|$16,363