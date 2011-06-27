  1. Home
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,670$15,518$18,277
Clean$12,289$15,041$17,699
Average$11,528$14,086$16,544
Rough$10,766$13,131$15,389
2015 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,541$16,416$19,201
Clean$13,134$15,911$18,594
Average$12,320$14,901$17,381
Rough$11,506$13,891$16,167
2015 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,481$15,493$18,411
Clean$12,106$15,016$17,829
Average$11,355$14,063$16,666
Rough$10,605$13,110$15,502
2015 Nissan Xterra X 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,237$13,927$16,533
Clean$10,899$13,499$16,011
Average$10,224$12,642$14,966
Rough$9,548$11,785$13,921
2015 Nissan Xterra PRO-4X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,995$20,475$23,849
Clean$16,484$19,846$23,095
Average$15,463$18,586$21,588
Rough$14,441$17,326$20,081
2015 Nissan Xterra S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,405$17,355$20,215
Clean$13,972$16,821$19,576
Average$13,106$15,753$18,299
Rough$12,240$14,686$17,021
2015 Nissan Xterra PRO-4X 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,423$17,458$19,433
Clean$14,960$16,921$18,819
Average$14,033$15,847$17,591
Rough$13,106$14,773$16,363
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Nissan Xterra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Nissan Xterra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,899 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,499 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Nissan Xterra. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Nissan Xterra and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Nissan Xterra ranges from $9,548 to $16,533, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Nissan Xterra is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.