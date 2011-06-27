Estimated values
2011 Toyota Venza 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,601
|$11,814
|$13,397
|Clean
|$9,109
|$11,193
|$12,672
|Average
|$8,126
|$9,952
|$11,222
|Rough
|$7,142
|$8,711
|$9,773
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Venza 4dr Wagon (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,552
|$10,611
|$12,082
|Clean
|$8,114
|$10,053
|$11,428
|Average
|$7,238
|$8,939
|$10,121
|Rough
|$6,362
|$7,824
|$8,814
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Venza 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,270
|$11,449
|$13,007
|Clean
|$8,795
|$10,848
|$12,303
|Average
|$7,845
|$9,645
|$10,896
|Rough
|$6,896
|$8,443
|$9,489
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Venza 4dr Wagon AWD (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,451
|$10,290
|$11,606
|Clean
|$8,019
|$9,750
|$10,978
|Average
|$7,153
|$8,669
|$9,723
|Rough
|$6,287
|$7,588
|$8,467