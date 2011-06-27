  1. Home
2019 Jeep Cherokee Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2019 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,740$25,463$26,345
Clean$24,301$25,008$25,871
Average$23,423$24,098$24,923
Rough$22,546$23,188$23,975
Sell my 2019 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Plus 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,154$20,072$21,193
Clean$18,814$19,713$20,811
Average$18,135$18,996$20,048
Rough$17,455$18,278$19,285
Sell my 2019 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Elite 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,300$28,135$29,152
Clean$26,816$27,632$28,627
Average$25,848$26,626$27,578
Rough$24,879$25,620$26,529
Sell my 2019 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,702$18,645$19,797
Clean$17,388$18,311$19,441
Average$16,760$17,645$18,728
Rough$16,132$16,978$18,015
Sell my 2019 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,204$27,104$28,201
Clean$25,740$26,619$27,694
Average$24,810$25,650$26,679
Rough$23,880$24,681$25,664
Sell my 2019 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Cherokee High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,231$27,031$28,005
Clean$25,766$26,547$27,501
Average$24,835$25,581$26,493
Rough$23,905$24,615$25,484
Sell my 2019 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Cherokee Upland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,005$26,658$28,679
Clean$24,561$26,182$28,163
Average$23,674$25,229$27,131
Rough$22,787$24,276$26,098
Sell my 2019 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,224$20,154$21,290
Clean$18,883$19,794$20,906
Average$18,201$19,073$20,140
Rough$17,519$18,353$19,374
Sell my 2019 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Plus 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,271$22,273$23,498
Clean$20,894$21,875$23,075
Average$20,139$21,078$22,229
Rough$19,384$20,282$21,383
Sell my 2019 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Cherokee Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,221$22,219$23,437
Clean$20,845$21,822$23,016
Average$20,092$21,028$22,172
Rough$19,339$20,233$21,328
Sell my 2019 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Cherokee Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,379$21,135$22,057
Clean$20,018$20,757$21,660
Average$19,295$20,002$20,866
Rough$18,572$19,246$20,072
Sell my 2019 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,394$26,199$27,180
Clean$24,944$25,730$26,691
Average$24,043$24,794$25,712
Rough$23,142$23,857$24,734
Sell my 2019 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,077$21,834$22,757
Clean$20,703$21,444$22,348
Average$19,956$20,663$21,529
Rough$19,208$19,883$20,709
Sell my 2019 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Cherokee High Altitude 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,425$24,984$25,666
Clean$23,992$24,537$25,204
Average$23,125$23,644$24,280
Rough$22,259$22,751$23,356
Sell my 2019 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,489$28,165$28,988
Clean$27,002$27,661$28,466
Average$26,027$26,654$27,422
Rough$25,052$25,647$26,379
Sell my 2019 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Jeep Cherokee on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Jeep Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,388 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,311 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jeep Cherokee is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Jeep Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,388 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,311 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Jeep Cherokee, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Jeep Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,388 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,311 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Jeep Cherokee. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Jeep Cherokee and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Jeep Cherokee ranges from $16,132 to $19,797, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Jeep Cherokee is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.