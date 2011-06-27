Estimated values
2019 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,740
|$25,463
|$26,345
|Clean
|$24,301
|$25,008
|$25,871
|Average
|$23,423
|$24,098
|$24,923
|Rough
|$22,546
|$23,188
|$23,975
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Plus 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,154
|$20,072
|$21,193
|Clean
|$18,814
|$19,713
|$20,811
|Average
|$18,135
|$18,996
|$20,048
|Rough
|$17,455
|$18,278
|$19,285
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Elite 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,300
|$28,135
|$29,152
|Clean
|$26,816
|$27,632
|$28,627
|Average
|$25,848
|$26,626
|$27,578
|Rough
|$24,879
|$25,620
|$26,529
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,702
|$18,645
|$19,797
|Clean
|$17,388
|$18,311
|$19,441
|Average
|$16,760
|$17,645
|$18,728
|Rough
|$16,132
|$16,978
|$18,015
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,204
|$27,104
|$28,201
|Clean
|$25,740
|$26,619
|$27,694
|Average
|$24,810
|$25,650
|$26,679
|Rough
|$23,880
|$24,681
|$25,664
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Cherokee High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,231
|$27,031
|$28,005
|Clean
|$25,766
|$26,547
|$27,501
|Average
|$24,835
|$25,581
|$26,493
|Rough
|$23,905
|$24,615
|$25,484
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Cherokee Upland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,005
|$26,658
|$28,679
|Clean
|$24,561
|$26,182
|$28,163
|Average
|$23,674
|$25,229
|$27,131
|Rough
|$22,787
|$24,276
|$26,098
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,224
|$20,154
|$21,290
|Clean
|$18,883
|$19,794
|$20,906
|Average
|$18,201
|$19,073
|$20,140
|Rough
|$17,519
|$18,353
|$19,374
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Plus 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,271
|$22,273
|$23,498
|Clean
|$20,894
|$21,875
|$23,075
|Average
|$20,139
|$21,078
|$22,229
|Rough
|$19,384
|$20,282
|$21,383
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Cherokee Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,221
|$22,219
|$23,437
|Clean
|$20,845
|$21,822
|$23,016
|Average
|$20,092
|$21,028
|$22,172
|Rough
|$19,339
|$20,233
|$21,328
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Cherokee Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,379
|$21,135
|$22,057
|Clean
|$20,018
|$20,757
|$21,660
|Average
|$19,295
|$20,002
|$20,866
|Rough
|$18,572
|$19,246
|$20,072
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,394
|$26,199
|$27,180
|Clean
|$24,944
|$25,730
|$26,691
|Average
|$24,043
|$24,794
|$25,712
|Rough
|$23,142
|$23,857
|$24,734
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,077
|$21,834
|$22,757
|Clean
|$20,703
|$21,444
|$22,348
|Average
|$19,956
|$20,663
|$21,529
|Rough
|$19,208
|$19,883
|$20,709
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Cherokee High Altitude 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,425
|$24,984
|$25,666
|Clean
|$23,992
|$24,537
|$25,204
|Average
|$23,125
|$23,644
|$24,280
|Rough
|$22,259
|$22,751
|$23,356
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,489
|$28,165
|$28,988
|Clean
|$27,002
|$27,661
|$28,466
|Average
|$26,027
|$26,654
|$27,422
|Rough
|$25,052
|$25,647
|$26,379