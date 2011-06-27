Estimated values
2011 Mazda RX-8 Grand Touring 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,761
|$6,621
|$7,992
|Clean
|$4,473
|$6,214
|$7,478
|Average
|$3,896
|$5,402
|$6,450
|Rough
|$3,320
|$4,590
|$5,422
2011 Mazda RX-8 Grand Touring 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,208
|$6,895
|$8,147
|Clean
|$4,892
|$6,472
|$7,623
|Average
|$4,262
|$5,626
|$6,575
|Rough
|$3,631
|$4,780
|$5,527
2011 Mazda RX-8 Sport 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,468
|$5,979
|$7,099
|Clean
|$4,198
|$5,613
|$6,642
|Average
|$3,656
|$4,879
|$5,729
|Rough
|$3,115
|$4,146
|$4,816
2011 Mazda RX-8 R3 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,443
|$6,711
|$7,666
|Clean
|$5,113
|$6,300
|$7,173
|Average
|$4,454
|$5,476
|$6,188
|Rough
|$3,795
|$4,653
|$5,202
2011 Mazda RX-8 Sport 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,715
|$5,840
|$7,391
|Clean
|$3,490
|$5,482
|$6,915
|Average
|$3,040
|$4,765
|$5,965
|Rough
|$2,590
|$4,049
|$5,014