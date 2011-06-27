  1. Home
Estimated values
2011 Mazda RX-8 Grand Touring 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,761$6,621$7,992
Clean$4,473$6,214$7,478
Average$3,896$5,402$6,450
Rough$3,320$4,590$5,422
2011 Mazda RX-8 Grand Touring 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,208$6,895$8,147
Clean$4,892$6,472$7,623
Average$4,262$5,626$6,575
Rough$3,631$4,780$5,527
2011 Mazda RX-8 Sport 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,468$5,979$7,099
Clean$4,198$5,613$6,642
Average$3,656$4,879$5,729
Rough$3,115$4,146$4,816
2011 Mazda RX-8 R3 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,443$6,711$7,666
Clean$5,113$6,300$7,173
Average$4,454$5,476$6,188
Rough$3,795$4,653$5,202
2011 Mazda RX-8 Sport 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,715$5,840$7,391
Clean$3,490$5,482$6,915
Average$3,040$4,765$5,965
Rough$2,590$4,049$5,014
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Mazda RX-8 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Mazda RX-8 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,198 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,613 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mazda RX-8 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Mazda RX-8 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,198 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,613 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Mazda RX-8, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Mazda RX-8 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,198 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,613 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Mazda RX-8. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Mazda RX-8 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Mazda RX-8 ranges from $3,115 to $7,099, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Mazda RX-8 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.