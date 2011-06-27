Estimated values
2008 Lincoln Town Car Signature Limited 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,605
|$5,281
|$6,200
|Clean
|$3,263
|$4,782
|$5,612
|Average
|$2,579
|$3,785
|$4,435
|Rough
|$1,894
|$2,787
|$3,258
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,541
|$6,036
|$6,859
|Clean
|$4,110
|$5,466
|$6,208
|Average
|$3,248
|$4,326
|$4,906
|Rough
|$2,387
|$3,185
|$3,604