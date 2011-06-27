Estimated values
1992 Lincoln Mark VII LSC 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$539
|$1,223
|$1,592
|Clean
|$474
|$1,079
|$1,406
|Average
|$345
|$792
|$1,033
|Rough
|$216
|$505
|$660
Estimated values
1992 Lincoln Mark VII Bill Blass 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$539
|$1,223
|$1,592
|Clean
|$474
|$1,079
|$1,406
|Average
|$345
|$792
|$1,033
|Rough
|$216
|$505
|$660