Estimated values
1992 Lincoln Town Car Signature 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$510
|$1,159
|$1,511
|Clean
|$454
|$1,035
|$1,349
|Average
|$343
|$787
|$1,026
|Rough
|$231
|$539
|$703
Estimated values
1992 Lincoln Town Car Executive 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$510
|$1,278
|$1,694
|Clean
|$454
|$1,141
|$1,513
|Average
|$343
|$868
|$1,151
|Rough
|$231
|$594
|$789
Estimated values
1992 Lincoln Town Car Cartier 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$510
|$1,163
|$1,519
|Clean
|$454
|$1,038
|$1,356
|Average
|$343
|$790
|$1,032
|Rough
|$231
|$541
|$707