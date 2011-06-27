Estimated values
2008 Mazda CX-9 Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,616
|$4,148
|$4,988
|Clean
|$2,447
|$3,875
|$4,654
|Average
|$2,110
|$3,329
|$3,985
|Rough
|$1,772
|$2,783
|$3,317
Estimated values
2008 Mazda CX-9 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,702
|$4,284
|$5,152
|Clean
|$2,528
|$4,002
|$4,807
|Average
|$2,179
|$3,438
|$4,116
|Rough
|$1,831
|$2,874
|$3,426
Estimated values
2008 Mazda CX-9 Touring 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,788
|$4,419
|$5,315
|Clean
|$2,608
|$4,128
|$4,959
|Average
|$2,249
|$3,546
|$4,246
|Rough
|$1,889
|$2,965
|$3,534
Estimated values
2008 Mazda CX-9 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,888
|$4,578
|$5,506
|Clean
|$2,702
|$4,277
|$5,137
|Average
|$2,329
|$3,674
|$4,399
|Rough
|$1,957
|$3,071
|$3,661
Estimated values
2008 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,970
|$4,708
|$5,661
|Clean
|$2,778
|$4,398
|$5,282
|Average
|$2,395
|$3,778
|$4,523
|Rough
|$2,012
|$3,158
|$3,764
Estimated values
2008 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,222
|$5,110
|$6,144
|Clean
|$3,014
|$4,773
|$5,733
|Average
|$2,599
|$4,100
|$4,909
|Rough
|$2,183
|$3,428
|$4,086