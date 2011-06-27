Estimated values
2015 Lexus GS 350 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,608
|$24,250
|$26,809
|Clean
|$20,529
|$23,044
|$25,474
|Average
|$18,372
|$20,632
|$22,804
|Rough
|$16,215
|$18,219
|$20,133
Estimated values
2015 Lexus GS 350 Crafted Line 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,513
|$27,654
|$30,694
|Clean
|$23,289
|$26,279
|$29,166
|Average
|$20,842
|$23,528
|$26,108
|Rough
|$18,395
|$20,777
|$23,051
Estimated values
2015 Lexus GS 350 Crafted Line 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,355
|$27,682
|$30,902
|Clean
|$23,139
|$26,306
|$29,363
|Average
|$20,708
|$23,552
|$26,285
|Rough
|$18,277
|$20,798
|$23,207
Estimated values
2015 Lexus GS 350 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,243
|$23,956
|$26,584
|Clean
|$20,183
|$22,765
|$25,260
|Average
|$18,062
|$20,382
|$22,612
|Rough
|$15,942
|$17,999
|$19,964