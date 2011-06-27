Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$75,443
|$82,391
|$90,950
|Clean
|$74,111
|$80,928
|$89,304
|Average
|$71,447
|$78,001
|$86,013
|Rough
|$68,783
|$75,074
|$82,721
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$70,319
|$74,933
|$80,631
|Clean
|$69,077
|$73,603
|$79,172
|Average
|$66,594
|$70,941
|$76,254
|Rough
|$64,111
|$68,279
|$73,336
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$154,018
|$156,957
|$160,659
|Clean
|$151,299
|$154,170
|$157,752
|Average
|$145,860
|$148,595
|$151,938
|Rough
|$140,422
|$143,020
|$146,124
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$84,609
|$88,884
|$94,178
|Clean
|$83,115
|$87,306
|$92,474
|Average
|$80,127
|$84,149
|$89,066
|Rough
|$77,139
|$80,991
|$85,657
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$73,733
|$78,122
|$83,544
|Clean
|$72,431
|$76,734
|$82,033
|Average
|$69,828
|$73,959
|$79,009
|Rough
|$67,224
|$71,185
|$75,986
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$115,494
|$119,356
|$124,160
|Clean
|$113,455
|$117,236
|$121,914
|Average
|$109,377
|$112,996
|$117,420
|Rough
|$105,298
|$108,757
|$112,927
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$110,431
|$114,531
|$119,627
|Clean
|$108,481
|$112,497
|$117,462
|Average
|$104,581
|$108,429
|$113,133
|Rough
|$100,682
|$104,361
|$108,804
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$138,929
|$142,713
|$147,440
|Clean
|$136,476
|$140,178
|$144,772
|Average
|$131,571
|$135,109
|$139,436
|Rough
|$126,665
|$130,040
|$134,100
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$69,677
|$73,876
|$79,066
|Clean
|$68,447
|$72,564
|$77,635
|Average
|$65,986
|$69,940
|$74,774
|Rough
|$63,526
|$67,316
|$71,913
Estimated values
2019 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$72,427
|$76,293
|$81,076
|Clean
|$71,148
|$74,938
|$79,609
|Average
|$68,591
|$72,228
|$76,675
|Rough
|$66,033
|$69,518
|$73,740