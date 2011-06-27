Estimated values
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,407
|$47,844
|$53,414
|Clean
|$41,163
|$46,422
|$51,770
|Average
|$38,675
|$43,577
|$48,480
|Rough
|$36,187
|$40,732
|$45,190
Estimated values
2016 Land Rover Range Rover HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,180
|$44,404
|$48,748
|Clean
|$39,001
|$43,084
|$47,247
|Average
|$36,644
|$40,444
|$44,245
|Rough
|$34,287
|$37,804
|$41,242
Estimated values
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,893
|$51,272
|$55,787
|Clean
|$45,517
|$49,748
|$54,069
|Average
|$42,766
|$46,699
|$50,633
|Rough
|$40,015
|$43,651
|$47,197
Estimated values
2016 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,283
|$43,139
|$47,109
|Clean
|$38,131
|$41,856
|$45,659
|Average
|$35,826
|$39,291
|$42,757
|Rough
|$33,522
|$36,726
|$39,856
Estimated values
2016 Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$83,048
|$87,650
|$92,468
|Clean
|$80,612
|$85,044
|$89,621
|Average
|$75,740
|$79,833
|$83,925
|Rough
|$70,867
|$74,621
|$78,230
Estimated values
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$63,081
|$67,752
|$72,596
|Clean
|$61,231
|$65,737
|$70,360
|Average
|$57,530
|$61,709
|$65,889
|Rough
|$53,829
|$57,681
|$61,418
Estimated values
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$60,809
|$65,546
|$70,453
|Clean
|$59,025
|$63,598
|$68,283
|Average
|$55,458
|$59,700
|$63,944
|Rough
|$51,890
|$55,803
|$59,605
Estimated values
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,291
|$41,548
|$45,920
|Clean
|$36,197
|$40,313
|$44,506
|Average
|$34,009
|$37,843
|$41,677
|Rough
|$31,821
|$35,372
|$38,849
Estimated values
2016 Land Rover Range Rover 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,120
|$41,111
|$45,214
|Clean
|$36,031
|$39,889
|$43,821
|Average
|$33,853
|$37,444
|$41,036
|Rough
|$31,676
|$35,000
|$38,252