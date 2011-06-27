Estimated values
2020 Lexus ES 350 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,312
|$40,654
|$42,302
|Clean
|$38,819
|$40,137
|$41,753
|Average
|$37,833
|$39,102
|$40,656
|Rough
|$36,847
|$38,068
|$39,559
Estimated values
2020 Lexus ES 350 Ultra Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,470
|$41,114
|$43,130
|Clean
|$38,975
|$40,591
|$42,571
|Average
|$37,985
|$39,545
|$41,452
|Rough
|$36,995
|$38,499
|$40,333
Estimated values
2020 Lexus ES 350 F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,568
|$42,598
|$43,864
|Clean
|$41,047
|$42,056
|$43,295
|Average
|$40,004
|$40,973
|$42,157
|Rough
|$38,961
|$39,889
|$41,019
Estimated values
2020 Lexus ES 350 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,811
|$38,203
|$39,911
|Clean
|$36,350
|$37,717
|$39,394
|Average
|$35,426
|$36,745
|$38,358
|Rough
|$34,503
|$35,773
|$37,323