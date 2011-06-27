Estimated values
2019 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,106
|$32,677
|$35,818
|Clean
|$29,572
|$32,093
|$35,174
|Average
|$28,504
|$30,925
|$33,884
|Rough
|$27,436
|$29,756
|$32,595
Estimated values
2019 Mazda CX-9 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,446
|$26,533
|$29,083
|Clean
|$24,012
|$26,058
|$28,560
|Average
|$23,145
|$25,110
|$27,513
|Rough
|$22,278
|$24,161
|$26,466
Estimated values
2019 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,232
|$31,728
|$34,778
|Clean
|$28,713
|$31,160
|$34,152
|Average
|$27,676
|$30,026
|$32,900
|Rough
|$26,640
|$28,892
|$31,648
Estimated values
2019 Mazda CX-9 Signature 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,924
|$34,651
|$37,981
|Clean
|$31,358
|$34,031
|$37,297
|Average
|$30,226
|$32,792
|$35,930
|Rough
|$29,093
|$31,554
|$34,563
Estimated values
2019 Mazda CX-9 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,478
|$28,739
|$31,501
|Clean
|$26,008
|$28,225
|$30,934
|Average
|$25,069
|$27,198
|$29,800
|Rough
|$24,130
|$26,170
|$28,666
Estimated values
2019 Mazda CX-9 Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,361
|$27,526
|$30,173
|Clean
|$24,911
|$27,034
|$29,629
|Average
|$24,012
|$26,050
|$28,543
|Rough
|$23,112
|$25,066
|$27,457
Estimated values
2019 Mazda CX-9 Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,486
|$25,491
|$27,942
|Clean
|$23,070
|$25,036
|$27,439
|Average
|$22,237
|$24,124
|$26,433
|Rough
|$21,404
|$23,213
|$25,428