2005 Jaguar X-Type 3.0L 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,467
|$2,403
|$2,925
|Clean
|$1,310
|$2,146
|$2,608
|Average
|$995
|$1,631
|$1,974
|Rough
|$680
|$1,117
|$1,341
2005 Jaguar X-Type 3.0L 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,199
|$3,627
|$4,423
|Clean
|$1,963
|$3,239
|$3,944
|Average
|$1,491
|$2,462
|$2,986
|Rough
|$1,019
|$1,686
|$2,028
2005 Jaguar X-Type 2.5L 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,221
|$3,824
|$4,715
|Clean
|$1,983
|$3,414
|$4,205
|Average
|$1,506
|$2,596
|$3,183
|Rough
|$1,030
|$1,777
|$2,162
2005 Jaguar X-Type 3.0L Sportwagon 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,898
|$4,851
|$5,938
|Clean
|$2,587
|$4,332
|$5,295
|Average
|$1,965
|$3,293
|$4,009
|Rough
|$1,344
|$2,254
|$2,723