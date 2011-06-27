Used 2005 Jaguar X-Type Consumer Reviews

There is absolutely NOTHING in the world like driving a Jag skargo , 03/15/2013 45 of 45 people found this review helpful I bought this car used 6 months ago and I still hate the fact that pulling in my driveway means that my drive has ended! I look forward to getting into the car every morning and looking down the amazing curves of the hood to follow my chrome cat to work. The car handles like a sports car. You can do the sharpest turns and curves at the highest speeds and the car doesn't flinch. It is small but comfortably room in the front - I can't say as much for the back - it's kind of cramped...but I will only ever be sitting behind the wheel of this car! You are surrounded by wood, leather, and an amazing Alpine sound system...who could ask for more! Report Abuse

Amazing - get a 2005 or newer! Jag , 08/29/2008 23 of 23 people found this review helpful Love the car, I researched the car before purchase, saw that 2001-03 had some problems, Jaguars Quality Initiative 04 put over 1000 new components in this car. My 2005 is awesome. Great driving experience, curves and hills are my favorite, AWD will be a blessing this winter. Luxury interior leaves you feeling like and people thinking that you paid a fortune for this car.

Good value but has drawbacks S. Chapman , 02/26/2009 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Bought this car as it had excellent value for resale and was AWD - others tested were the Audi A4 & Volvo S60 - the Jag just seemed like a better value for $$$ - the 3L V6 engine delivers smooth cruising power but has enough pickup punch to pass slower trucks/traffic on the highway. The AWD is great in poor weather and snow (make sure you check to see if its equipped with Traction control - mine was not and feels somewhat like a RWD car in heavy snow - light tail end). Also the name brand: Jaguar - it has a lengthy pedigree and the car is not very common on the road - unlike other executive BMW's & Audi's - which seem to be everywhere.

Jaaaaaag Wagon Lymeboy , 11/03/2009 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I have driven mostly BMW's for the past 20 years. I purchased this 05 Jaguar Sportwagon in July 07 and I am delighted with the design, build quality, aesthetics, and driving dynamics. It can not be compared to BMW, MB, Audi, etc., as it is British, not German. The wagon is elegant inside and out, it is comfortable for a guy with back problems. I have only seen one other Jag Wagon in the state of Maine---I do not see myself coming and going.