2022 Jaguar F-TYPE P450 Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$69,900
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|19 mpg
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|19 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/24 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|314.5/444.0 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|5.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Horsepower
|444 hp @ 6,000 rpm
|Torque
|428 lb-ft @ 2,500 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|32
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Packages
|Premium Carpet Mat Pack
|+$310
|Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locks
|+$460
|Emergency Pack
|+$65
|Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locks
|+$190
|Premium Interior Protection Pack
|+$310
|Black Exterior Pack
|+$1,100
|Interior Black Pack
|+$350
|Interior Luxury Pack Plus
|+$3,800
|Interior Luxury Pack
|+$2,000
|Climate Pack
|+$1,150
|Blind Spot Assist Pack
|+$550
|In-Car Entertainment
|10 total speakers
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|380 watts stereo output
|yes
|Meridian premium brand speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|adjustable speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Single zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Nubuck Edged Carpet Mats
|+$100
|Red Seatbelts
|+$400
|12-Way Front Seats
|+$1,000
|Meridian Surround Sound System
|+$900
|Ebony Suedecloth Headlining
|+$1,100
|Ebony Leather Headlining
|+$1,500
|Suedecloth Upgrade
|+$2,150
|12-Way Heated Front Seats
|+$1,500
|12-Way Heated & Cooled Electric Memory Front Seats
|+$1,800
|Air Quality Sensor
|+$100
|Two-Zone Climate Control
|+$600
|6-Way Power Heated & Cooled Front Seats
|+$800
|6-Way Power Heated Front Seats
|+$500
|Electrically Adjustable Steering Column w/Memory
|yes
|Heated Steering Wheel
|+$250
|HomeLink Garage Door Opener
|+$300
|Suedecloth Sunvisors w/Vanity Mirrors
|+$200
|Leather Sunvisors w/Vanity Mirrors
|+$200
|Keyless Entry
|+$500
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|2 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|2 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|6 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leather/sueded microfiber
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|36.8 in.
|Front leg room
|42.8 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Exterior Options
|SVO Special Effect Paint w/Satin Finish
|+$12,050
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint w/Satin Finish
|+$7,450
|SVO Bespoke Paint
|yes
|Red Brake Calipers
|+$550
|20" 6 Split-Spoke 'Style 6003' Wheels w/Gloss Dark Grey Diamond Turned Finish
|+$1,500
|20" 5 Spoke 'Style 5102' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish
|+$500
|20" 5 Spoke 'Style 5102' Wheels w/Technical Grey & Contrast Diamond Turned Finish
|+$1,500
|SVO Ultra Metallic Paint w/Gloss Finish
|+$4,550
|SVO Special Effect Paint w/Gloss Finish
|+$9,200
|Auto-Dimming Door Mirrors
|+$400
|Fixed Panoramic Roof
|+$1,200
|Heated Front Windshield
|+$500
|No Powertrain Badge
|yes
|Powered Tailgate
|+$450
|Dimensions
|Curb weight
|3,760 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|3.9 in.
|Height
|51.6 in.
|Length
|176.0 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|14.4 cu.ft.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|80.4 in.
|Turning circle
|34.9 ft.
|Wheel base
|103.2 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|20 in. wheels
|yes
|305/30R20 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
