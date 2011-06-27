Used 2017 INFINITI QX60 Consumer Reviews

Versatilely, Reliability, Comfort & Value Peter G. , 12/12/2016 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 32 of 32 people found this review helpful Exciting, it is not. BUT the QX60 does everything smoothly and very well. Perhaps I am alone, but I really like the CVT in this vehicle. I waited for the 2017 model, which upgraded the HP +30, the Torque +20 and slightly improved the handling.. Adult passengers love the rear seat. This entire class of SUVs is so extremely competitive, it is hard to go wrong with any of them. I took it easy on the options and ended up with a sticker price of $53,000. Shop different Infiniti dealers for lease pricing. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great SUV - Very Comfortable and Quiet Lewis’ Review , 03/05/2018 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 28 of 28 people found this review helpful Really like the Infiniti QX60 after 8 months of driving. It’s a great SUV that is very comfortable, plush and quiet to drive. Test drove Lexus, BMW, Audi, Acura, Subaru, VW, Toyota and Honda SUVs before buying Infiniti QX60. Here are some of my likes, neutral and dislikes of the QX60: Likes: - Navigation: Easy to use, extremely clear directions and touch screen works very well - Seats: Very comfortable and plush seats with soft leather - good on long trips - Quiet: Keeps out road noise and quiet when using phone - Style: Very sporty and stylist SUV which looks great - Controls: Both push buttons and on-screen controls are easy to use and are well placed. Steering wheel controls are really easy to navigate while driving for both radio and cruise control. - Safety Features: Blind spot warning, adaptive cruise control, auto stop in reverse when object appears and parking sensors work well and really nice to have - Camera: Backup, front and 360 view cameras are great to have and clear - Eco Mode: 2 miles per gallon extra - Auto Dim Mirrors: Like the auto dim side mirrors which really helps with the light glare at night Neutral: - Stereo: great sound which is comparable to other brands - Engine: Lots of power in standard and sports mode. Eco mode a bit slow to take off to save gas and resists you flowing it, but will allow with a short delay. Eco mode takes time to get used to, I drive 95% of time in Eco and it now feels normal. - Sunroof: Standard sunroof - Gas mileage: Standard gas mileage for larger SUV (20MPG in city and 25MPG on highway) Dislikes: - Roof Bars: Would be nice to have real roof bars that you could tie rope to. Roof bars are cosmetic unless you buy cross bars. - Navigation Settings: Safety feature that turns off address input while car is in motion. Won’t let passenger even add it. A lot of new cars are restricting this option too. However, it does allow previous address location to be added while driving which is a plus. Report Abuse

Still in love with my QX60 JR , 01/20/2017 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful Bought this car a month ago, replacing my 2013 Infiniti JX35. Better power, smoother ride, quieter ride, dark carpets instead of beige a real advantage, a great ride. Is it good for off road, I'll never know, or will I care! Is it a great looking, great driving ride, absolutely! A big improvement over 2013 model Infiniti! Looked at Acura, Cadillac, Mazda, Lexus, and I was drawn back to Infiniti, so glad I was! After 18 months, my opinion hasn’t changed one bit. Dependable, comfortable, just finished a 1200 mile road trip, 25.7 mpg. Still get compliments on the looks, how can it be any better? 3 1/2 years later and I still love my QX60. Great Ride, quiet, just returned from a road trip, over 2000 miles, got over 27 mpg, at 70+ mph! No issues with it mechanically! What’s not to like? Have 49,000 trouble free miles! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great SUV! HappyQX60Driver , 03/16/2018 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 27 of 28 people found this review helpful I did a lot of research before purchasing. I mean A LOT! Once I narrowed my choices down to 3, I had a spreadsheet to list the prominent features, including gas mileage, weight, height, leg room (my family is tall), features, etc. The QX60 lined up pretty good with the Acura, but I thought the QX60 had a little more pizazz. So then on to the test drive - the QX60 blew me away with that variable transmission - once into Sport mode, oh yes, it's in the wind! It's comfortable, a great ride (nice and quiet) and we've taken it on the road in a thunderstorm - handled great. I've used the 3rd row, though only for kids. The kids were very happy back there as they had "privacy" (ha!) and USB ports. I especially like the Bluetooth and the sound of the stereo. I still have mine at the factory settings cause there is no need to fiddle with it, sounds really good right where it is. I get lots of compliments especially from people who drive Vans - the QX60 is just as tall but without those weird doors you get on a Van. There is plenty room for everyone and whenever someone is in the 2nd row, they remark about how roomy it is. It's the car I wanted, and I got it - mine is Majestic White with the Wheat interior - its really a good looking SUV. Very happy with my purchase and proud that I did the research to make sure I got the best for my money. Good job Infiniti! Report Abuse