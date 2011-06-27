Estimated values
2017 INFINITI QX60 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,688
|$26,231
|$28,930
|Clean
|$23,065
|$25,535
|$28,140
|Average
|$21,820
|$24,142
|$26,560
|Rough
|$20,575
|$22,750
|$24,980
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI QX60 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,252
|$26,680
|$29,262
|Clean
|$23,614
|$25,972
|$28,463
|Average
|$22,339
|$24,555
|$26,864
|Rough
|$21,064
|$23,139
|$25,266
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI QX60 Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,141
|$31,399
|$34,855
|Clean
|$27,401
|$30,566
|$33,903
|Average
|$25,922
|$28,899
|$31,999
|Rough
|$24,442
|$27,231
|$30,095
Estimated values
2017 INFINITI QX60 Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,596
|$29,751
|$32,052
|Clean
|$26,871
|$28,962
|$31,177
|Average
|$25,420
|$27,382
|$29,426
|Rough
|$23,969
|$25,803
|$27,675