Estimated values
2009 INFINITI M45 4dr Sedan (4.5L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,332
|$10,257
|$12,003
|Clean
|$6,668
|$9,331
|$10,914
|Average
|$5,341
|$7,479
|$8,735
|Rough
|$4,013
|$5,627
|$6,557
Estimated values
2009 INFINITI M45 x 4dr Sedan AWD (4.5L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,093
|$7,899
|$8,981
|Clean
|$5,541
|$7,186
|$8,166
|Average
|$4,438
|$5,759
|$6,536
|Rough
|$3,335
|$4,333
|$4,906