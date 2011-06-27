Estimated values
1999 INFINITI I30 Touring 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,576
|$2,872
|$3,578
|Clean
|$1,388
|$2,536
|$3,160
|Average
|$1,011
|$1,863
|$2,323
|Rough
|$635
|$1,191
|$1,486
Estimated values
1999 INFINITI I30 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,384
|$2,392
|$2,941
|Clean
|$1,219
|$2,112
|$2,597
|Average
|$889
|$1,552
|$1,909
|Rough
|$558
|$992
|$1,221