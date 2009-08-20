Used 1999 INFINITI I30 for Sale Near Me

Bomnin Chevrolet Dadeland - Miami / Florida

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 84143 miles below market average! 2001 INFINITI I30 Luxury in Titanium vehicle highlights include, **MANY MORE OPTIONS**, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry. Titanium 2001 INFINITI I30 Luxury FWD19/26 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 INFINITI I30 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JNKCA31A51T020505

Stock: J222709B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-04-2020