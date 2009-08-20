Used 1999 INFINITI I30 for Sale Near Me

I30 Reviews & Specs
  • 2000 INFINITI I30 Touring
    used

    2000 INFINITI I30 Touring

    65,429 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,495

  • 1998 INFINITI I30 Touring
    used

    1998 INFINITI I30 Touring

    267,301 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,995

  • 2001 INFINITI I30 in Gray
    used

    2001 INFINITI I30

    61,126 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,490

  • 2001 INFINITI I30 in Dark Green
    used

    2001 INFINITI I30

    106,197 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,499

  • 2001 INFINITI I30 in White
    used

    2001 INFINITI I30

    105,870 miles

    $5,995

Write a review
Best investment
sing,08/20/2009
This car is as good as they say, no mechanical problems even at 150k. I'm a big guy and the seats do me well. I am comfortable and my back is good even on long trips. This car has it all would buy another in a second.
