Used 1999 INFINITI I30 Consumer Reviews

Best investment sing , 08/20/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This car is as good as they say, no mechanical problems even at 150k. I'm a big guy and the seats do me well. I am comfortable and my back is good even on long trips. This car has it all would buy another in a second.

Best Value on the Road 140000 and more , 07/15/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Owned for 5 years and 140K. I have replaced an alternator only. Now have 200k. Mileage is 25-27 with mostly hwy and some city. Reliability has been excellent. I drove a similar maxima 1996 until 248K when I was rear ended. This car is unbelievable for quality cost, mileage, comfort and reliability. I paid 9,200 in 2003 for this car with 62k. I plan on driving it until 300k. I should reach it in 3 years. I don't understand people's comments on this site. I love my wife's vehicle (Toyota Sienna), but I have replaced a couple of sensors, timing belts and etc. On this car, I have never replaced CV, (There is not belt), catalytic, A/C, or Trans. This car has a less than 5 cents/mile cost.

I30 review Mark , 12/29/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Mileage is 22 - 26 range. Runs well on regular, better on premium. Premium gives it better performance, while mpg doesn't significantly change

Infiniti I-cellent i30TX , 02/09/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is an excellent car--is very reliable, is extremely luxurious and extremely fun to drive. Right now I'm at 131,000 on my 1999 touring model-- this car can easily go another 160-170k without any problems. Maintenance and gas (ALWAYS USE PREMIUM IN YOUR I) can be a bit expensive, but the upkeep is a small price to pay for such an otherwise flawless machine.