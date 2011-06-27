Used 1999 INFINITI I30 Consumer Reviews
Best investment
This car is as good as they say, no mechanical problems even at 150k. I'm a big guy and the seats do me well. I am comfortable and my back is good even on long trips. This car has it all would buy another in a second.
Best Value on the Road
Owned for 5 years and 140K. I have replaced an alternator only. Now have 200k. Mileage is 25-27 with mostly hwy and some city. Reliability has been excellent. I drove a similar maxima 1996 until 248K when I was rear ended. This car is unbelievable for quality cost, mileage, comfort and reliability. I paid 9,200 in 2003 for this car with 62k. I plan on driving it until 300k. I should reach it in 3 years. I don't understand people's comments on this site. I love my wife's vehicle (Toyota Sienna), but I have replaced a couple of sensors, timing belts and etc. On this car, I have never replaced CV, (There is not belt), catalytic, A/C, or Trans. This car has a less than 5 cents/mile cost.
I30 review
Mileage is 22 - 26 range. Runs well on regular, better on premium. Premium gives it better performance, while mpg doesn't significantly change
Infiniti I-cellent
This is an excellent car--is very reliable, is extremely luxurious and extremely fun to drive. Right now I'm at 131,000 on my 1999 touring model-- this car can easily go another 160-170k without any problems. Maintenance and gas (ALWAYS USE PREMIUM IN YOUR I) can be a bit expensive, but the upkeep is a small price to pay for such an otherwise flawless machine.
My dream car
This is my first car so obviously I like it, but when I saw this car it was a bit different. I was immediately in love. It drives like a sports car yet is as comfortable like a luxury car. The sound system is unbelievable for a stock system. The sunroof is a good touch.
