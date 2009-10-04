Used 2008 INFINITI G35
- Potent V6 engine, impressive handling and braking abilities, roomy cabin, attractive price.
Two-year follow up on my 2008 G35xS. Have the "S" pckge which makes car even better. The "S" package is 18" beautiful wheels, different front facia, side rocker panel, paddle shifters, sport seats. Suspension stays same as stock which is nice blend for sport/comfort. Bought used and have owned two years and put on over 50k miles. ZERO problems with this car. Reliability has been rock-solid. Other than typical maintenance I have put nothing into this car. Have always owned Audi/VW and even though the Infiniti interior isn't quite the fit and finish of the Audi it is close. The AWD system in this car is flawless. Drives like RWD until you need the traction in snow/rain.
I had my eyes on this car since 2007 when it came out. I got my 008 G35x after getting rid of my 2006 Maxima which was great except for the pathetic turning circle. I purchased a pre owned car with 27K on it. Looks and rides like new. This is my dream car. Maybe I have low expectations of a dream car (Lamborghini maybe?) but I am realistic. The car is beautiful on the outside and inside. It is comfortable, quiet, has a killer Bose sound system, and handles fantastic. I had the same engine in my Maxima but you not know it here. The engine makes a sweet growl and has amazing power off the line and consistent through the RPM. Something Infiniti did with the drivetrain and they did it right !!
Got this car to replace a totalled '02 bmw 325xi. Shopping for cars was a real disappointment, everything was either too underpowered or too expensive. Infiniti's value blew me away; I test drove a 2008 g35 and bought it later that day. Sure, the Germans make a smoother ride, but the g35 is quicker. The 306HP V6 is a blast to drive and its interior is feature rich and well designed. The nav system is very intuitive and well designed, especially the steering wheel controls. Rear wheel drive gives it a great sporty feel but is useless in the snow without proper tires. The gas mileage is terrible, I get about 13 mpg in the city. oh well, its worth it.
Everyone that is "in the know" about cars says this is the car to give the BMW 3 series "a run for the money". Rubbish. This car is quicker, sexier, and cheaper than its German counterpart. Plus, I haven't even got to the interior. Driving a BMW is like driving something an engineer built to a specification. Driving the G35 is like something a engineer designed and then an interior designer architect and artist redesigned. Its performance characteristics are superb, but more importantly, the car engages you. Its beautiful curves and attention to design and detail creates an experience. Remember, we (as humans) like things that look like us. The car looks like a supermodel.
|4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 5A
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|306 hp @ 6800 rpm
|x 4dr Sedan AWD
3.5L 6cyl 5A
|MPG
|17 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|306 hp @ 6800 rpm
|Journey 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 5A
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|306 hp @ 6800 rpm
|Sport 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 6M
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|306 hp @ 6800 rpm
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
How much should I pay for a 2008 INFINITI G35?
The least-expensive 2008 INFINITI G35 is the 2008 INFINITI G35 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $32,250.
- 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $32,250
- x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $34,750
- Journey 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $32,700
- Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $33,050
Used 2008 INFINITI G35 Overview
The Used 2008 INFINITI G35 is offered in the following submodels: G35 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Journey 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6M).
What do people think of the 2008 INFINITI G35?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2008 INFINITI G35 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2008 G35 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2008 G35.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2008 INFINITI G35 and all model years in our database.
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
There are currently 3 new 2008 G35s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,988 and mileage as low as 116125 miles.
Find a new INFINITI G35 for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $7,998.
Find a new INFINITI for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $12,400.
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own.
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
