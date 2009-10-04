5 star reviews: 90 %

4 star reviews: 8 %

3 star reviews: 1 %

2 star reviews: 1 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.9 stars based on 164 total reviews

4.625 out of 5 stars, Two Years Later & Would Do It Again!

dbal72 , 10/14/2011

Two-year follow up on my 2008 G35xS. Have the "S" pckge which makes car even better. The "S" package is 18" beautiful wheels, different front facia, side rocker panel, paddle shifters, sport seats. Suspension stays same as stock which is nice blend for sport/comfort. Bought used and have owned two years and put on over 50k miles. ZERO problems with this car. Reliability has been rock-solid. Other than typical maintenance I have put nothing into this car. Have always owned Audi/VW and even though the Infiniti interior isn't quite the fit and finish of the Audi it is close. The AWD system in this car is flawless. Drives like RWD until you need the traction in snow/rain.

5 out of 5 stars, Dream car

thew60 , 07/28/2011

I had my eyes on this car since 2007 when it came out. I got my 008 G35x after getting rid of my 2006 Maxima which was great except for the pathetic turning circle. I purchased a pre owned car with 27K on it. Looks and rides like new. This is my dream car. Maybe I have low expectations of a dream car (Lamborghini maybe?) but I am realistic. The car is beautiful on the outside and inside. It is comfortable, quiet, has a killer Bose sound system, and handles fantastic. I had the same engine in my Maxima but you not know it here. The engine makes a sweet growl and has amazing power off the line and consistent through the RPM. Something Infiniti did with the drivetrain and they did it right !!

4.75 out of 5 stars, Exactly what I wanted and more

av125009 , 02/11/2015

Journey 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)

Got this car to replace a totalled '02 bmw 325xi. Shopping for cars was a real disappointment, everything was either too underpowered or too expensive. Infiniti's value blew me away; I test drove a 2008 g35 and bought it later that day. Sure, the Germans make a smoother ride, but the g35 is quicker. The 306HP V6 is a blast to drive and its interior is feature rich and well designed. The nav system is very intuitive and well designed, especially the steering wheel controls. Rear wheel drive gives it a great sporty feel but is useless in the snow without proper tires. The gas mileage is terrible, I get about 13 mpg in the city. oh well, its worth it.

4.375 out of 5 stars, They should compare BMW to this car

AtlNate , 04/10/2009

Everyone that is "in the know" about cars says this is the car to give the BMW 3 series "a run for the money". Rubbish. This car is quicker, sexier, and cheaper than its German counterpart. Plus, I haven't even got to the interior. Driving a BMW is like driving something an engineer built to a specification. Driving the G35 is like something a engineer designed and then an interior designer architect and artist redesigned. Its performance characteristics are superb, but more importantly, the car engages you. Its beautiful curves and attention to design and detail creates an experience. Remember, we (as humans) like things that look like us. The car looks like a supermodel.

