Used 2008 INFINITI G35

Used 2008 INFINITI G35
Used 2008 INFINITI G35

MSRP$32,250
Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Potent V6 engine, impressive handling and braking abilities, roomy cabin, attractive price.

Sport-focused, well-designed and attractively priced, the 2008 Infiniti G35 is an excellent choice for an entry-level luxury sport sedan.

Vehicle overview

For most luxury automakers, creating a car to successfully take on BMW's 3 Series is a seemingly impossible task. Need proof? The critically acclaimed 3 outsells its rivals by a factor of at least two to one. But thanks to its solid qualifications in performance, design and luxury, the 2008 Infiniti G35 is one of the few entry-level luxury sport sedans that can match the 3 in almost all areas.

This year's G35 is coming off a full redesign just last year. The redesign was aimed at improving the first-generation G35, a car that didn't need much improving to begin with. Key improvements over the previous car included a revised and more powerful 3.5-liter V6, an updated and stiffer version of the car's "FM" platform architecture, sharper handling, a mild but complete styling makeover and welcome improvements to interior materials quality. A few new features debuted as well, such as active four-wheel steering, adaptive cruise control, a rearview camera and a rev-matching feature for the automatic transmission's manual shift mode.

We've been able to test the latest generation extensively and have come away very impressed. The car's performance capabilities are certainly its strongest points. The standard 306-horsepower engine provides plenty of thrust, and it's backed by stable handling dynamics and great brakes. Nor does this performance focus come at the expense of comfort. The G's interior is sharply styled, decently roomy for this class of car and can be equipped with an optional hard-drive-based navigation system that can also store music files.

There are some minor issues with the 2008 Infiniti G35. The weighting of the steering, for instance, can feel artificial at times, and manual transmission-equipped cars have a tricky clutch engagement. But overall, the G35 is one of our favorite luxury sport sedans, especially when price is factored in -- even fully equipped, the G35 can cost thousands less than the competition. This isn't to say that you shouldn't consider the BMW or other luminaries like the Audi A4, Lexus IS 350 and Cadillac CTS. All are excellent choices. But if we'd have to name one car capable of rattling the 3 Series, the G35 would be our pick.

INFINITI G35 models

The 2008 Infiniti G35 entry-level sport luxury sedan comes in four trim levels: base, G35 Journey, G35 Sport 6MT and G35x. Base models come standard with 17-inch alloy wheels; xenon headlights; keyless ignition; automatic climate control; leather upholstery; power front seats and six-speaker audio with a CD/MP3 player, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack. The Journey trim builds on this equipment with automatic headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, an upgraded passenger seat and a six-CD changer. The G35x is equipped similar to the Journey, but adds standard heated front seats and mirrors. Sport models are similar to the Journey as well, but have a sport-tuned suspension, larger brakes, 18-inch wheels, a limited-slip differential and sport seats.

Infiniti offers a variety of options for the upper three trims. A Premium Package adds a sunroof, power steering column, driver-position memory, Bluetooth, heated seats and mirrors (for non-G35x models), a Bose premium audio system and a dedicated iPod interface. One can also get a rearview camera and a hard drive-based navigation system with real-time traffic and digital music storage capability. (The six-CD changer moves from the dash to the trunk.) When equipped with the above features, a Technology Package becomes available, which includes adaptive cruise control and adaptive headlights. A four-wheel-steering feature is offered for the Journey and Sport only. You can also get much of the Sport's specialized standard equipment as part of an optional sport package on the Journey and G35x.

2008 Highlights

Fully redesigned last year, the Infiniti G35 sedan heads into 2008 without any significant changes. Last year's G35 coupe has been discontinued and replaced with the all-new G37 coupe, which is reviewed separately.

Performance & mpg

The G35's 3.5-liter V6 makes 306 hp and 268 pound-feet of torque. The G35x has all-wheel drive; all others are rear-drive. Most models will have a five-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control and downshift rev-matching. A six-speed manual transmission is exclusive to the Sport 6MT. All versions are blindingly fast -- an automatic-equipped G35 we tested ran to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds and dispatched the quarter-mile in 13.9 seconds.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes with brake assist, front-seat side airbags, full-length curtain airbags, anti-whiplash front head restraints, traction control and stability control are standard on all G35s. Models with the optional Technology Package get front seatbelts that can better prepare for front occupant safety if a collision is anticipated.

Driving

Refinement is often the goal for luxury sport sedans. This holds true for the 2008 Infiniti G35, but a few aspects can often feel like they belong to a muscle car. The 3.5-liter V6 provides plenty of grunt, for instance, and outright grip is remarkable, with well-controlled body motions. More so than just about any other car in this class, the G35 feels best when driven hard.

This isn't to say the G errs too heavily on the side of sport. The suspension is compliant over most pavement surfaces, allowing the car to be ready for just about any driving occasion: daily commute, 800-mile road trip or blasting through that remote mountain road. We're not particularly fond of the steering, however, as it fails to weight up properly in corners and provides limited feedback. The six-speed manual transmission is also disappointing, as its clutch pedal is heavy and tricky to engage. The five-speed automatic is just fine, however, thanks to its quick-shifting paddles mounted on the steering column and rev-matched downshifts.

Interior

The G35 offers user-friendly controls, excellent build quality and handsome design -- the latter highlighted by such items as the car's leather-accented magnesium transmission paddle shifters and the "Japanese Washi-paper finish" aluminum trim (or optional wood trim) that provides a refreshingly unique take on cabin decoration. A fairly long wheelbase of 112.2 inches makes for a spacious cabin for passengers whether they're up front or in back. On manual-transmission cars, we've found that the design of the cupholders and interior storage is lacking in terms of functionality.

Used 2008 INFINITI G35 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 INFINITI G35.

5 star reviews: 90%
4 star reviews: 8%
3 star reviews: 1%
2 star reviews: 1%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.9 stars based on 164 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.625 out of 5 stars, Two Years Later & Would Do It Again!
dbal72,

Two-year follow up on my 2008 G35xS. Have the "S" pckge which makes car even better. The "S" package is 18" beautiful wheels, different front facia, side rocker panel, paddle shifters, sport seats. Suspension stays same as stock which is nice blend for sport/comfort. Bought used and have owned two years and put on over 50k miles. ZERO problems with this car. Reliability has been rock-solid. Other than typical maintenance I have put nothing into this car. Have always owned Audi/VW and even though the Infiniti interior isn't quite the fit and finish of the Audi it is close. The AWD system in this car is flawless. Drives like RWD until you need the traction in snow/rain.

5 out of 5 stars, Dream car
thew60,

I had my eyes on this car since 2007 when it came out. I got my 008 G35x after getting rid of my 2006 Maxima which was great except for the pathetic turning circle. I purchased a pre owned car with 27K on it. Looks and rides like new. This is my dream car. Maybe I have low expectations of a dream car (Lamborghini maybe?) but I am realistic. The car is beautiful on the outside and inside. It is comfortable, quiet, has a killer Bose sound system, and handles fantastic. I had the same engine in my Maxima but you not know it here. The engine makes a sweet growl and has amazing power off the line and consistent through the RPM. Something Infiniti did with the drivetrain and they did it right !!

4.75 out of 5 stars, Exactly what I wanted and more
av125009,
Journey 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)

Got this car to replace a totalled '02 bmw 325xi. Shopping for cars was a real disappointment, everything was either too underpowered or too expensive. Infiniti's value blew me away; I test drove a 2008 g35 and bought it later that day. Sure, the Germans make a smoother ride, but the g35 is quicker. The 306HP V6 is a blast to drive and its interior is feature rich and well designed. The nav system is very intuitive and well designed, especially the steering wheel controls. Rear wheel drive gives it a great sporty feel but is useless in the snow without proper tires. The gas mileage is terrible, I get about 13 mpg in the city. oh well, its worth it.

4.375 out of 5 stars, They should compare BMW to this car
AtlNate,

Everyone that is "in the know" about cars says this is the car to give the BMW 3 series "a run for the money". Rubbish. This car is quicker, sexier, and cheaper than its German counterpart. Plus, I haven't even got to the interior. Driving a BMW is like driving something an engineer built to a specification. Driving the G35 is like something a engineer designed and then an interior designer architect and artist redesigned. Its performance characteristics are superb, but more importantly, the car engages you. Its beautiful curves and attention to design and detail creates an experience. Remember, we (as humans) like things that look like us. The car looks like a supermodel.

Features & Specs

4dr Sedan features & specs
4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 5A
MPG 17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
306 hp @ 6800 rpm
x 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
x 4dr Sedan AWD
3.5L 6cyl 5A
MPG 17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
306 hp @ 6800 rpm
Journey 4dr Sedan features & specs
Journey 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 5A
MPG 17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
306 hp @ 6800 rpm
Sport 4dr Sedan features & specs
Sport 4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 6M
MPG 17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
306 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all Used 2008 INFINITI G35 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover5 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
FAQ

Is the INFINITI G35 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2008 G35 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about INFINITI G35 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the G35 gets an EPA-estimated 19 mpg to 20 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the G35 has 13.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a INFINITI G35. Learn more

Is the INFINITI G35 reliable?

To determine whether the INFINITI G35 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the G35. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the G35's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2008 INFINITI G35 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2008 INFINITI G35 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2008 G35 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2008 INFINITI G35?

The least-expensive 2008 INFINITI G35 is the 2008 INFINITI G35 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $32,250.

Other versions include:

  • 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $32,250
  • x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $34,750
  • Journey 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $32,700
  • Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $33,050
What are the different models of INFINITI G35?

If you're interested in the INFINITI G35, the next question is, which G35 model is right for you? G35 variants include 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Journey 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6M). For a full list of G35 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2008 INFINITI G35

Used 2008 INFINITI G35 Overview

The Used 2008 INFINITI G35 is offered in the following submodels: G35 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), x 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Journey 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6M).

What do people think of the 2008 INFINITI G35?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2008 INFINITI G35 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2008 G35 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2008 G35.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2008 INFINITI G35 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2008 G35 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2008 INFINITI G35?

Which 2008 INFINITI G35s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 INFINITI G35 for sale near. There are currently 3 new 2008 G35s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,988 and mileage as low as 116125 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2008 INFINITI G35.

Can't find a new 2008 INFINITI G35s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new INFINITI G35 for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $7,998.

Find a new INFINITI for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $12,400.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 INFINITI G35?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

