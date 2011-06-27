  1. Home
2003 INFINITI G35 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2003 INFINITI G35 Luxury 4dr Sedan w/Leather (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,158$3,305$3,942
Clean$1,906$2,922$3,483
Average$1,403$2,158$2,565
Rough$899$1,393$1,647
Estimated values
2003 INFINITI G35 4dr Sedan w/Leather (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,288$3,258$3,800
Clean$2,021$2,881$3,357
Average$1,487$2,127$2,472
Rough$953$1,374$1,587
Estimated values
2003 INFINITI G35 2dr Coupe w/Leather (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,750$3,976$4,660
Clean$2,429$3,516$4,117
Average$1,788$2,596$3,032
Rough$1,146$1,677$1,947
Estimated values
2003 INFINITI G35 2dr Coupe w/Leather (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,130$4,812$5,746
Clean$2,765$4,255$5,077
Average$2,035$3,142$3,739
Rough$1,304$2,029$2,400
Estimated values
2003 INFINITI G35 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,084$3,103$3,673
Clean$1,840$2,744$3,245
Average$1,354$2,027$2,390
Rough$868$1,309$1,534
Estimated values
2003 INFINITI G35 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,169$3,237$3,831
Clean$1,916$2,863$3,385
Average$1,410$2,114$2,493
Rough$904$1,365$1,601
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 INFINITI G35 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 INFINITI G35 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,840 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,744 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 INFINITI G35. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 INFINITI G35 and see how it feels. Learn more
