Estimated values
2000 Saturn S-Series SL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,254
|$1,782
|$2,067
|Clean
|$1,108
|$1,578
|$1,832
|Average
|$815
|$1,171
|$1,363
|Rough
|$523
|$763
|$894
Estimated values
2000 Saturn S-Series SL1 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,311
|$1,840
|$2,124
|Clean
|$1,158
|$1,629
|$1,883
|Average
|$852
|$1,208
|$1,401
|Rough
|$547
|$788
|$918
Estimated values
2000 Saturn S-Series SC2 3dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,563
|$2,144
|$2,457
|Clean
|$1,381
|$1,899
|$2,178
|Average
|$1,016
|$1,408
|$1,620
|Rough
|$652
|$918
|$1,062
Estimated values
2000 Saturn S-Series SW2 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,499
|$2,076
|$2,387
|Clean
|$1,324
|$1,839
|$2,116
|Average
|$975
|$1,364
|$1,574
|Rough
|$625
|$889
|$1,032
Estimated values
2000 Saturn S-Series SC1 3dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,386
|$1,938
|$2,235
|Clean
|$1,225
|$1,716
|$1,981
|Average
|$902
|$1,273
|$1,473
|Rough
|$578
|$829
|$966
Estimated values
2000 Saturn S-Series SL2 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,382
|$1,949
|$2,255
|Clean
|$1,221
|$1,726
|$1,999
|Average
|$899
|$1,280
|$1,487
|Rough
|$577
|$834
|$975