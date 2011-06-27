Estimated values
2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,904
|$2,932
|$3,494
|Clean
|$1,754
|$2,697
|$3,211
|Average
|$1,453
|$2,228
|$2,645
|Rough
|$1,153
|$1,758
|$2,079
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X Premium Package 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,109
|$3,203
|$3,802
|Clean
|$1,943
|$2,946
|$3,494
|Average
|$1,610
|$2,434
|$2,878
|Rough
|$1,277
|$1,921
|$2,262
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 XT Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,505
|$3,757
|$4,444
|Clean
|$2,307
|$3,457
|$4,084
|Average
|$1,912
|$2,855
|$3,364
|Rough
|$1,517
|$2,254
|$2,644
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,937
|$2,937
|$3,484
|Clean
|$1,785
|$2,702
|$3,202
|Average
|$1,479
|$2,232
|$2,638
|Rough
|$1,173
|$1,762
|$2,073
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 XT Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,863
|$4,644
|$5,618
|Clean
|$2,637
|$4,272
|$5,163
|Average
|$2,185
|$3,529
|$4,253
|Rough
|$1,733
|$2,785
|$3,343
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X L.L.Bean Edition 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,420
|$3,575
|$4,208
|Clean
|$2,229
|$3,289
|$3,868
|Average
|$1,847
|$2,717
|$3,186
|Rough
|$1,465
|$2,144
|$2,504
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X Premium Package 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,020
|$3,026
|$3,577
|Clean
|$1,861
|$2,784
|$3,287
|Average
|$1,542
|$2,300
|$2,708
|Rough
|$1,223
|$1,815
|$2,128