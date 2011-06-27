  1. Home
2006 Subaru Forester Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,904$2,932$3,494
Clean$1,754$2,697$3,211
Average$1,453$2,228$2,645
Rough$1,153$1,758$2,079
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X Premium Package 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,109$3,203$3,802
Clean$1,943$2,946$3,494
Average$1,610$2,434$2,878
Rough$1,277$1,921$2,262
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 XT Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,505$3,757$4,444
Clean$2,307$3,457$4,084
Average$1,912$2,855$3,364
Rough$1,517$2,254$2,644
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,937$2,937$3,484
Clean$1,785$2,702$3,202
Average$1,479$2,232$2,638
Rough$1,173$1,762$2,073
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 XT Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,863$4,644$5,618
Clean$2,637$4,272$5,163
Average$2,185$3,529$4,253
Rough$1,733$2,785$3,343
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X L.L.Bean Edition 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,420$3,575$4,208
Clean$2,229$3,289$3,868
Average$1,847$2,717$3,186
Rough$1,465$2,144$2,504
Estimated values
2006 Subaru Forester 2.5 X Premium Package 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,020$3,026$3,577
Clean$1,861$2,784$3,287
Average$1,542$2,300$2,708
Rough$1,223$1,815$2,128
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Subaru Forester on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Subaru Forester with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,754 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,697 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Forester is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Subaru Forester with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,754 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,697 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2006 Subaru Forester, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2006 Subaru Forester with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,754 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,697 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Subaru Forester. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Subaru Forester and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Subaru Forester ranges from $1,153 to $3,494, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Subaru Forester is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.