Estimated values
2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,634
|$15,596
|$18,060
|Clean
|$13,384
|$15,314
|$17,718
|Average
|$12,885
|$14,752
|$17,035
|Rough
|$12,385
|$14,189
|$16,352
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,301
|$17,352
|$19,934
|Clean
|$15,020
|$17,039
|$19,557
|Average
|$14,459
|$16,413
|$18,803
|Rough
|$13,898
|$15,787
|$18,049
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,985
|$14,899
|$17,302
|Clean
|$12,747
|$14,630
|$16,974
|Average
|$12,271
|$14,093
|$16,320
|Rough
|$11,795
|$13,555
|$15,665
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,401
|$15,380
|$17,862
|Clean
|$13,155
|$15,102
|$17,524
|Average
|$12,664
|$14,547
|$16,849
|Rough
|$12,173
|$13,992
|$16,173
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,698
|$17,771
|$20,380
|Clean
|$15,410
|$17,450
|$19,995
|Average
|$14,835
|$16,809
|$19,224
|Rough
|$14,259
|$16,168
|$18,453
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,769
|$16,705
|$19,142
|Clean
|$14,499
|$16,404
|$18,780
|Average
|$13,957
|$15,801
|$18,056
|Rough
|$13,416
|$15,198
|$17,332
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,896
|$17,980
|$20,602
|Clean
|$15,604
|$17,656
|$20,213
|Average
|$15,022
|$17,007
|$19,433
|Rough
|$14,439
|$16,358
|$18,654
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,451
|$17,469
|$20,009
|Clean
|$15,168
|$17,154
|$19,631
|Average
|$14,601
|$16,523
|$18,874
|Rough
|$14,035
|$15,893
|$18,117
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,001
|$15,978
|$18,462
|Clean
|$13,744
|$15,689
|$18,113
|Average
|$13,231
|$15,113
|$17,414
|Rough
|$12,718
|$14,536
|$16,716
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,640
|$19,791
|$22,504
|Clean
|$17,317
|$19,434
|$22,078
|Average
|$16,670
|$18,720
|$21,227
|Rough
|$16,023
|$18,006
|$20,376
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,227
|$18,327
|$20,972
|Clean
|$15,929
|$17,997
|$20,575
|Average
|$15,334
|$17,335
|$19,782
|Rough
|$14,739
|$16,674
|$18,988
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,899
|$18,845
|$21,302
|Clean
|$16,589
|$18,505
|$20,899
|Average
|$15,970
|$17,825
|$20,093
|Rough
|$15,350
|$17,145
|$19,287