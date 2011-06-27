  1. Home
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,634$15,596$18,060
Clean$13,384$15,314$17,718
Average$12,885$14,752$17,035
Rough$12,385$14,189$16,352
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,301$17,352$19,934
Clean$15,020$17,039$19,557
Average$14,459$16,413$18,803
Rough$13,898$15,787$18,049
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,985$14,899$17,302
Clean$12,747$14,630$16,974
Average$12,271$14,093$16,320
Rough$11,795$13,555$15,665
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,401$15,380$17,862
Clean$13,155$15,102$17,524
Average$12,664$14,547$16,849
Rough$12,173$13,992$16,173
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,698$17,771$20,380
Clean$15,410$17,450$19,995
Average$14,835$16,809$19,224
Rough$14,259$16,168$18,453
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,769$16,705$19,142
Clean$14,499$16,404$18,780
Average$13,957$15,801$18,056
Rough$13,416$15,198$17,332
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,896$17,980$20,602
Clean$15,604$17,656$20,213
Average$15,022$17,007$19,433
Rough$14,439$16,358$18,654
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,451$17,469$20,009
Clean$15,168$17,154$19,631
Average$14,601$16,523$18,874
Rough$14,035$15,893$18,117
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,001$15,978$18,462
Clean$13,744$15,689$18,113
Average$13,231$15,113$17,414
Rough$12,718$14,536$16,716
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,640$19,791$22,504
Clean$17,317$19,434$22,078
Average$16,670$18,720$21,227
Rough$16,023$18,006$20,376
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,227$18,327$20,972
Clean$15,929$17,997$20,575
Average$15,334$17,335$19,782
Rough$14,739$16,674$18,988
Estimated values
2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,899$18,845$21,302
Clean$16,589$18,505$20,899
Average$15,970$17,825$20,093
Rough$15,350$17,145$19,287
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Subaru Impreza on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Subaru Impreza with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,020 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,039 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Subaru Impreza. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Subaru Impreza and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 2019 Subaru Impreza is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.