Estimated values
2005 Subaru Outback 2.5 XT Limited AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,262
|$5,132
|$6,156
|Clean
|$2,918
|$4,599
|$5,515
|Average
|$2,229
|$3,532
|$4,235
|Rough
|$1,541
|$2,465
|$2,954
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Outback 2.5 XT AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,844
|$4,285
|$5,075
|Clean
|$2,544
|$3,839
|$4,547
|Average
|$1,944
|$2,949
|$3,491
|Rough
|$1,343
|$2,058
|$2,435
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Outback 2.5 XT Limited AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,577
|$3,710
|$4,331
|Clean
|$2,305
|$3,324
|$3,881
|Average
|$1,761
|$2,553
|$2,980
|Rough
|$1,217
|$1,782
|$2,078
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Outback 3.0 R L.L.Bean Edition AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,601
|$3,909
|$4,626
|Clean
|$2,326
|$3,503
|$4,145
|Average
|$1,777
|$2,691
|$3,183
|Rough
|$1,228
|$1,878
|$2,220
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,357
|$3,360
|$3,913
|Clean
|$2,108
|$3,011
|$3,506
|Average
|$1,611
|$2,313
|$2,692
|Rough
|$1,113
|$1,614
|$1,878
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,195
|$3,326
|$3,946
|Clean
|$1,964
|$2,980
|$3,536
|Average
|$1,500
|$2,289
|$2,715
|Rough
|$1,037
|$1,598
|$1,894
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Outback 2.5i AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,047
|$3,079
|$3,645
|Clean
|$1,831
|$2,759
|$3,266
|Average
|$1,399
|$2,119
|$2,507
|Rough
|$967
|$1,479
|$1,749
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Outback 2.5i AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,152
|$3,131
|$3,670
|Clean
|$1,925
|$2,805
|$3,288
|Average
|$1,470
|$2,155
|$2,524
|Rough
|$1,016
|$1,504
|$1,761
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Outback 3.0 R VDC Limited AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,825
|$2,154
|$2,340
|Clean
|$1,632
|$1,930
|$2,097
|Average
|$1,247
|$1,482
|$1,610
|Rough
|$862
|$1,035
|$1,123
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Outback 2.5 XT AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,357
|$3,424
|$4,012
|Clean
|$2,108
|$3,069
|$3,594
|Average
|$1,611
|$2,357
|$2,760
|Rough
|$1,113
|$1,645
|$1,925
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Outback 3.0 R AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,715
|$3,780
|$4,367
|Clean
|$2,429
|$3,387
|$3,913
|Average
|$1,855
|$2,601
|$3,004
|Rough
|$1,282
|$1,816
|$2,096