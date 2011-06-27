  1. Home
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Outback 2.5 XT Limited AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,262$5,132$6,156
Clean$2,918$4,599$5,515
Average$2,229$3,532$4,235
Rough$1,541$2,465$2,954
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Outback 2.5 XT AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,844$4,285$5,075
Clean$2,544$3,839$4,547
Average$1,944$2,949$3,491
Rough$1,343$2,058$2,435
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Outback 2.5 XT Limited AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,577$3,710$4,331
Clean$2,305$3,324$3,881
Average$1,761$2,553$2,980
Rough$1,217$1,782$2,078
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Outback 3.0 R L.L.Bean Edition AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,601$3,909$4,626
Clean$2,326$3,503$4,145
Average$1,777$2,691$3,183
Rough$1,228$1,878$2,220
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,357$3,360$3,913
Clean$2,108$3,011$3,506
Average$1,611$2,313$2,692
Rough$1,113$1,614$1,878
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,195$3,326$3,946
Clean$1,964$2,980$3,536
Average$1,500$2,289$2,715
Rough$1,037$1,598$1,894
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Outback 2.5i AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,047$3,079$3,645
Clean$1,831$2,759$3,266
Average$1,399$2,119$2,507
Rough$967$1,479$1,749
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Outback 2.5i AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,152$3,131$3,670
Clean$1,925$2,805$3,288
Average$1,470$2,155$2,524
Rough$1,016$1,504$1,761
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Outback 3.0 R VDC Limited AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,825$2,154$2,340
Clean$1,632$1,930$2,097
Average$1,247$1,482$1,610
Rough$862$1,035$1,123
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Outback 2.5 XT AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,357$3,424$4,012
Clean$2,108$3,069$3,594
Average$1,611$2,357$2,760
Rough$1,113$1,645$1,925
Estimated values
2005 Subaru Outback 3.0 R AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,715$3,780$4,367
Clean$2,429$3,387$3,913
Average$1,855$2,601$3,004
Rough$1,282$1,816$2,096
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Subaru Outback on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Subaru Outback with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,831 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,759 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Subaru Outback. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Subaru Outback and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Subaru Outback ranges from $967 to $3,645, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Subaru Outback is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.