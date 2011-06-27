  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram Promaster Cargo Van
  4. 2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van
  5. Appraisal value

2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2500 Low Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,882$27,854$30,301
Clean$25,550$27,498$29,904
Average$24,887$26,787$29,108
Rough$24,224$26,075$28,313
Sell my 2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ram Promaster Cargo Van near you
Estimated values
2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 3500 High Roof 3dr Van w/136" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,471$29,563$32,161
Clean$27,119$29,185$31,739
Average$26,415$28,430$30,895
Rough$25,711$27,674$30,050
Sell my 2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ram Promaster Cargo Van near you
Estimated values
2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2500 High Roof 3dr Van w/136" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,483$28,501$31,005
Clean$26,144$28,136$30,598
Average$25,465$27,408$29,784
Rough$24,786$26,680$28,970
Sell my 2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ram Promaster Cargo Van near you
Estimated values
2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,777$27,740$30,177
Clean$25,446$27,386$29,781
Average$24,786$26,677$28,989
Rough$24,125$25,968$28,197
Sell my 2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ram Promaster Cargo Van near you
Estimated values
2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/118" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,102$23,785$25,875
Clean$21,818$23,481$25,535
Average$21,252$22,873$24,856
Rough$20,685$22,265$24,177
Sell my 2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ram Promaster Cargo Van near you
Estimated values
2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 3500 High Roof 3dr Ext Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,956$33,315$36,242
Clean$30,560$32,889$35,766
Average$29,766$32,037$34,815
Rough$28,973$31,186$33,863
Sell my 2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ram Promaster Cargo Van near you
Estimated values
2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 3500 Low Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,119$29,184$31,749
Clean$26,771$28,811$31,332
Average$26,076$28,065$30,499
Rough$25,381$27,320$29,665
Sell my 2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ram Promaster Cargo Van near you
Estimated values
2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 3500 High Roof 3dr Van w/159" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,637$31,895$34,698
Clean$29,258$31,487$34,242
Average$28,498$30,672$33,331
Rough$27,738$29,857$32,420
Sell my 2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ram Promaster Cargo Van near you
Estimated values
2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/136" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,566$25,362$27,590
Clean$23,264$25,038$27,228
Average$22,660$24,390$26,503
Rough$22,056$23,741$25,779
Sell my 2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ram Promaster Cargo Van near you
Estimated values
2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2500 High Roof 3dr Van w/159" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,430$30,595$33,284
Clean$28,066$30,204$32,847
Average$27,337$29,423$31,973
Rough$26,608$28,641$31,099
Sell my 2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van with EdmundsShop for a used Ram Promaster Cargo Van near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $28,066 for one in "Clean" condition and about $30,204 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ram Promaster Cargo Van is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $28,066 for one in "Clean" condition and about $30,204 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $28,066 for one in "Clean" condition and about $30,204 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van ranges from $26,608 to $33,284, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.