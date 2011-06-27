Estimated values
2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2500 Low Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,882
|$27,854
|$30,301
|Clean
|$25,550
|$27,498
|$29,904
|Average
|$24,887
|$26,787
|$29,108
|Rough
|$24,224
|$26,075
|$28,313
Estimated values
2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 3500 High Roof 3dr Van w/136" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,471
|$29,563
|$32,161
|Clean
|$27,119
|$29,185
|$31,739
|Average
|$26,415
|$28,430
|$30,895
|Rough
|$25,711
|$27,674
|$30,050
Estimated values
2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2500 High Roof 3dr Van w/136" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,483
|$28,501
|$31,005
|Clean
|$26,144
|$28,136
|$30,598
|Average
|$25,465
|$27,408
|$29,784
|Rough
|$24,786
|$26,680
|$28,970
Estimated values
2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,777
|$27,740
|$30,177
|Clean
|$25,446
|$27,386
|$29,781
|Average
|$24,786
|$26,677
|$28,989
|Rough
|$24,125
|$25,968
|$28,197
Estimated values
2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/118" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,102
|$23,785
|$25,875
|Clean
|$21,818
|$23,481
|$25,535
|Average
|$21,252
|$22,873
|$24,856
|Rough
|$20,685
|$22,265
|$24,177
Estimated values
2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 3500 High Roof 3dr Ext Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,956
|$33,315
|$36,242
|Clean
|$30,560
|$32,889
|$35,766
|Average
|$29,766
|$32,037
|$34,815
|Rough
|$28,973
|$31,186
|$33,863
Estimated values
2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 3500 Low Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,119
|$29,184
|$31,749
|Clean
|$26,771
|$28,811
|$31,332
|Average
|$26,076
|$28,065
|$30,499
|Rough
|$25,381
|$27,320
|$29,665
Estimated values
2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 3500 High Roof 3dr Van w/159" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,637
|$31,895
|$34,698
|Clean
|$29,258
|$31,487
|$34,242
|Average
|$28,498
|$30,672
|$33,331
|Rough
|$27,738
|$29,857
|$32,420
Estimated values
2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 1500 Low Roof 3dr Van w/136" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,566
|$25,362
|$27,590
|Clean
|$23,264
|$25,038
|$27,228
|Average
|$22,660
|$24,390
|$26,503
|Rough
|$22,056
|$23,741
|$25,779
Estimated values
2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2500 High Roof 3dr Van w/159" WB (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,430
|$30,595
|$33,284
|Clean
|$28,066
|$30,204
|$32,847
|Average
|$27,337
|$29,423
|$31,973
|Rough
|$26,608
|$28,641
|$31,099