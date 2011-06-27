Estimated values
1994 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,133
|$1,778
|$2,099
|Clean
|$1,015
|$1,594
|$1,888
|Average
|$780
|$1,225
|$1,465
|Rough
|$544
|$856
|$1,042
Estimated values
1994 Toyota 4Runner SR5 V6 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,073
|$1,984
|$2,444
|Clean
|$962
|$1,778
|$2,198
|Average
|$739
|$1,367
|$1,705
|Rough
|$516
|$955
|$1,213
Estimated values
1994 Toyota 4Runner SR5 V6 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,258
|$2,146
|$2,592
|Clean
|$1,127
|$1,924
|$2,331
|Average
|$865
|$1,478
|$1,808
|Rough
|$604
|$1,033
|$1,286