Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Impreza WRX STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,538$18,693$21,410
Clean$14,794$17,782$20,317
Average$13,305$15,959$18,130
Rough$11,817$14,136$15,944
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,000$16,102$18,760
Clean$12,378$15,317$17,802
Average$11,132$13,747$15,887
Rough$9,887$12,177$13,971
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Impreza WRX STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,988$18,138$20,848
Clean$14,270$17,254$19,784
Average$12,835$15,485$17,655
Rough$11,399$13,717$15,526
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Impreza WRX Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,686$14,442$16,805
Clean$11,127$13,738$15,947
Average$10,007$12,330$14,231
Rough$8,888$10,922$12,514
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Impreza WRX STI 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,252$22,094$25,401
Clean$17,377$21,017$24,104
Average$15,629$18,863$21,510
Rough$13,881$16,709$18,916
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,051$14,967$17,466
Clean$11,473$14,238$16,574
Average$10,319$12,778$14,790
Rough$9,165$11,319$13,007
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,987$14,848$17,299
Clean$11,413$14,124$16,416
Average$10,265$12,676$14,649
Rough$9,117$11,228$12,883
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Impreza WRX Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,029$14,782$17,146
Clean$11,453$14,062$16,270
Average$10,301$12,620$14,519
Rough$9,148$11,179$12,769
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,681$15,754$18,387
Clean$12,074$14,986$17,448
Average$10,859$13,450$15,571
Rough$9,644$11,914$13,693
Sell my 2013 Subaru Impreza WRX with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Impreza WRX near you

FAQ

