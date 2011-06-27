Estimated values
2013 Subaru Impreza WRX STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,538
|$18,693
|$21,410
|Clean
|$14,794
|$17,782
|$20,317
|Average
|$13,305
|$15,959
|$18,130
|Rough
|$11,817
|$14,136
|$15,944
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,000
|$16,102
|$18,760
|Clean
|$12,378
|$15,317
|$17,802
|Average
|$11,132
|$13,747
|$15,887
|Rough
|$9,887
|$12,177
|$13,971
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Impreza WRX STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,988
|$18,138
|$20,848
|Clean
|$14,270
|$17,254
|$19,784
|Average
|$12,835
|$15,485
|$17,655
|Rough
|$11,399
|$13,717
|$15,526
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Impreza WRX Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,686
|$14,442
|$16,805
|Clean
|$11,127
|$13,738
|$15,947
|Average
|$10,007
|$12,330
|$14,231
|Rough
|$8,888
|$10,922
|$12,514
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Impreza WRX STI 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,252
|$22,094
|$25,401
|Clean
|$17,377
|$21,017
|$24,104
|Average
|$15,629
|$18,863
|$21,510
|Rough
|$13,881
|$16,709
|$18,916
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,051
|$14,967
|$17,466
|Clean
|$11,473
|$14,238
|$16,574
|Average
|$10,319
|$12,778
|$14,790
|Rough
|$9,165
|$11,319
|$13,007
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Impreza WRX Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,987
|$14,848
|$17,299
|Clean
|$11,413
|$14,124
|$16,416
|Average
|$10,265
|$12,676
|$14,649
|Rough
|$9,117
|$11,228
|$12,883
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Impreza WRX Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,029
|$14,782
|$17,146
|Clean
|$11,453
|$14,062
|$16,270
|Average
|$10,301
|$12,620
|$14,519
|Rough
|$9,148
|$11,179
|$12,769
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Impreza WRX 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,681
|$15,754
|$18,387
|Clean
|$12,074
|$14,986
|$17,448
|Average
|$10,859
|$13,450
|$15,571
|Rough
|$9,644
|$11,914
|$13,693