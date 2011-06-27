Estimated values
2003 Toyota Avalon XLS 4dr Sedan w/Bucket Seats (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,829
|$4,104
|$4,787
|Clean
|$2,514
|$3,654
|$4,266
|Average
|$1,882
|$2,753
|$3,224
|Rough
|$1,251
|$1,853
|$2,182
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Avalon XL 4dr Sedan w/Bench Seats (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,336
|$3,523
|$4,158
|Clean
|$2,075
|$3,137
|$3,706
|Average
|$1,554
|$2,364
|$2,801
|Rough
|$1,033
|$1,591
|$1,896
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Avalon XL 4dr Sedan w/Bucket Seats (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,436
|$3,555
|$4,153
|Clean
|$2,165
|$3,165
|$3,701
|Average
|$1,621
|$2,385
|$2,797
|Rough
|$1,077
|$1,605
|$1,893
Estimated values
2003 Toyota Avalon XLS 4dr Sedan w/Bench Seats (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,294
|$5,505
|$6,684
|Clean
|$2,927
|$4,901
|$5,957
|Average
|$2,191
|$3,693
|$4,502
|Rough
|$1,456
|$2,485
|$3,047