Estimated values
2019 Tesla Model X P100D 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 1/19 (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$100,717$102,639$105,061
Clean$98,939$100,816$103,160
Average$95,383$97,170$99,358
Rough$91,826$93,525$95,555
Estimated values
2019 Tesla Model X Performance 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$93,160$94,937$97,176
Clean$91,515$93,251$95,418
Average$88,225$89,879$91,901
Rough$84,936$86,507$88,384
Estimated values
2019 Tesla Model X Standard Range 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 10/19 (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$75,958$77,408$79,234
Clean$74,617$76,033$77,801
Average$71,935$73,283$74,933
Rough$69,253$70,534$72,066
Estimated values
2019 Tesla Model X 75D 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 1/19 (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$77,100$78,571$80,424
Clean$75,739$77,175$78,969
Average$73,016$74,385$76,058
Rough$70,294$71,594$73,148
Estimated values
2019 Tesla Model X 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 3/19 (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$78,973$80,479$82,378
Clean$77,579$79,050$80,887
Average$74,790$76,191$77,906
Rough$72,001$73,333$74,925
Estimated values
2019 Tesla Model X 100D 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 1/19 (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$90,076$91,794$93,960
Clean$88,485$90,164$92,259
Average$85,304$86,903$88,859
Rough$82,124$83,643$85,459
Estimated values
2019 Tesla Model X Long Range 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$77,206$78,679$80,534
Clean$75,843$77,281$79,077
Average$73,116$74,487$76,162
Rough$70,390$71,692$73,248
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Tesla Model X on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Tesla Model X with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $74,617 for one in "Clean" condition and about $76,033 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Tesla Model X. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Tesla Model X and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 2019 Tesla Model X is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.