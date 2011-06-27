Estimated values
2019 Tesla Model X P100D 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 1/19 (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$100,717
|$102,639
|$105,061
|Clean
|$98,939
|$100,816
|$103,160
|Average
|$95,383
|$97,170
|$99,358
|Rough
|$91,826
|$93,525
|$95,555
Estimated values
2019 Tesla Model X Performance 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$93,160
|$94,937
|$97,176
|Clean
|$91,515
|$93,251
|$95,418
|Average
|$88,225
|$89,879
|$91,901
|Rough
|$84,936
|$86,507
|$88,384
Estimated values
2019 Tesla Model X Standard Range 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 10/19 (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$75,958
|$77,408
|$79,234
|Clean
|$74,617
|$76,033
|$77,801
|Average
|$71,935
|$73,283
|$74,933
|Rough
|$69,253
|$70,534
|$72,066
Estimated values
2019 Tesla Model X 75D 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 1/19 (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$77,100
|$78,571
|$80,424
|Clean
|$75,739
|$77,175
|$78,969
|Average
|$73,016
|$74,385
|$76,058
|Rough
|$70,294
|$71,594
|$73,148
Estimated values
2019 Tesla Model X 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 3/19 (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$78,973
|$80,479
|$82,378
|Clean
|$77,579
|$79,050
|$80,887
|Average
|$74,790
|$76,191
|$77,906
|Rough
|$72,001
|$73,333
|$74,925
Estimated values
2019 Tesla Model X 100D 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 1/19 (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$90,076
|$91,794
|$93,960
|Clean
|$88,485
|$90,164
|$92,259
|Average
|$85,304
|$86,903
|$88,859
|Rough
|$82,124
|$83,643
|$85,459
Estimated values
2019 Tesla Model X Long Range 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$77,206
|$78,679
|$80,534
|Clean
|$75,843
|$77,281
|$79,077
|Average
|$73,116
|$74,487
|$76,162
|Rough
|$70,390
|$71,692
|$73,248