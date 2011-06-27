Estimated values
2005 Pontiac Vibe AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,002
|$2,518
|$2,801
|Clean
|$1,794
|$2,263
|$2,519
|Average
|$1,378
|$1,752
|$1,955
|Rough
|$962
|$1,242
|$1,392
Estimated values
2005 Pontiac Vibe Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,849
|$2,361
|$2,639
|Clean
|$1,657
|$2,121
|$2,373
|Average
|$1,273
|$1,643
|$1,842
|Rough
|$888
|$1,164
|$1,311
Estimated values
2005 Pontiac Vibe GT Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,977
|$2,512
|$2,803
|Clean
|$1,772
|$2,258
|$2,521
|Average
|$1,361
|$1,748
|$1,957
|Rough
|$950
|$1,239
|$1,393