Estimated values
2018 Nissan Versa 1.6 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,162
|$8,465
|$9,985
|Clean
|$6,993
|$8,268
|$9,740
|Average
|$6,655
|$7,875
|$9,252
|Rough
|$6,318
|$7,483
|$8,764
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Versa 1.6 SV 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,527
|$10,042
|$11,811
|Clean
|$8,326
|$9,809
|$11,522
|Average
|$7,925
|$9,343
|$10,944
|Rough
|$7,523
|$8,877
|$10,366
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Versa 1.6 S 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 04/18 (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,711
|$8,102
|$9,719
|Clean
|$6,553
|$7,914
|$9,481
|Average
|$6,237
|$7,538
|$9,006
|Rough
|$5,920
|$7,162
|$8,530
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Versa 1.6 S Plus 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 04/18 (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,897
|$9,371
|$11,089
|Clean
|$7,711
|$9,154
|$10,818
|Average
|$7,339
|$8,719
|$10,275
|Rough
|$6,967
|$8,284
|$9,733
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Versa 1.6 S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,951
|$9,424
|$11,142
|Clean
|$7,764
|$9,205
|$10,869
|Average
|$7,389
|$8,768
|$10,324
|Rough
|$7,015
|$8,331
|$9,779
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Versa 1.6 SV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 04/18 (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,498
|$9,961
|$11,671
|Clean
|$8,298
|$9,730
|$11,385
|Average
|$7,897
|$9,268
|$10,814
|Rough
|$7,497
|$8,806
|$10,243