Estimated values
2003 Hyundai Tiburon 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,717
|$2,341
|$2,699
|Clean
|$1,528
|$2,088
|$2,404
|Average
|$1,151
|$1,582
|$1,815
|Rough
|$775
|$1,076
|$1,225
Estimated values
2003 Hyundai Tiburon GT V6 2dr Coupe (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,371
|$1,825
|$2,087
|Clean
|$1,220
|$1,628
|$1,859
|Average
|$920
|$1,233
|$1,403
|Rough
|$619
|$838
|$947
Estimated values
2003 Hyundai Tiburon GT V6 2dr Coupe (2.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,894
|$2,611
|$3,021
|Clean
|$1,686
|$2,329
|$2,691
|Average
|$1,270
|$1,764
|$2,031
|Rough
|$854
|$1,200
|$1,372
Estimated values
2003 Hyundai Tiburon GT V6 2dr Coupe (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,896
|$3,021
|$3,653
|Clean
|$1,688
|$2,695
|$3,254
|Average
|$1,272
|$2,041
|$2,457
|Rough
|$856
|$1,388
|$1,659
Estimated values
2003 Hyundai Tiburon 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,717
|$2,341
|$2,699
|Clean
|$1,528
|$2,088
|$2,404
|Average
|$1,151
|$1,582
|$1,815
|Rough
|$775
|$1,076
|$1,225