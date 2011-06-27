Estimated values
1993 GMC Vandura G15 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$503
|$1,157
|$1,486
|Clean
|$460
|$1,058
|$1,364
|Average
|$374
|$859
|$1,121
|Rough
|$287
|$661
|$878
