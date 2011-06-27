Estimated values
2002 Toyota Camry SE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,239
|$3,352
|$3,964
|Clean
|$1,978
|$2,968
|$3,509
|Average
|$1,455
|$2,198
|$2,599
|Rough
|$933
|$1,429
|$1,689
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Camry LE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,182
|$3,381
|$4,038
|Clean
|$1,927
|$2,993
|$3,575
|Average
|$1,418
|$2,217
|$2,648
|Rough
|$909
|$1,441
|$1,721
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,087
|$3,109
|$3,672
|Clean
|$1,844
|$2,753
|$3,250
|Average
|$1,357
|$2,039
|$2,407
|Rough
|$870
|$1,325
|$1,564
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Camry XLE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,445
|$3,602
|$4,238
|Clean
|$2,159
|$3,189
|$3,752
|Average
|$1,589
|$2,362
|$2,779
|Rough
|$1,019
|$1,535
|$1,806
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,030
|$3,113
|$3,708
|Clean
|$1,793
|$2,756
|$3,283
|Average
|$1,319
|$2,042
|$2,431
|Rough
|$846
|$1,327
|$1,580
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,283
|$3,416
|$4,038
|Clean
|$2,017
|$3,024
|$3,575
|Average
|$1,484
|$2,240
|$2,648
|Rough
|$951
|$1,456
|$1,721
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,938
|$2,909
|$3,441
|Clean
|$1,712
|$2,575
|$3,046
|Average
|$1,260
|$1,907
|$2,256
|Rough
|$808
|$1,240
|$1,466
Estimated values
2002 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,981
|$2,986
|$3,539
|Clean
|$1,749
|$2,643
|$3,133
|Average
|$1,287
|$1,958
|$2,320
|Rough
|$825
|$1,273
|$1,508