2002 Toyota Camry Value

Estimated values
2002 Toyota Camry SE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,239$3,352$3,964
Clean$1,978$2,968$3,509
Average$1,455$2,198$2,599
Rough$933$1,429$1,689
2002 Toyota Camry LE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,182$3,381$4,038
Clean$1,927$2,993$3,575
Average$1,418$2,217$2,648
Rough$909$1,441$1,721
2002 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,087$3,109$3,672
Clean$1,844$2,753$3,250
Average$1,357$2,039$2,407
Rough$870$1,325$1,564
2002 Toyota Camry XLE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,445$3,602$4,238
Clean$2,159$3,189$3,752
Average$1,589$2,362$2,779
Rough$1,019$1,535$1,806
2002 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,030$3,113$3,708
Clean$1,793$2,756$3,283
Average$1,319$2,042$2,431
Rough$846$1,327$1,580
2002 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,283$3,416$4,038
Clean$2,017$3,024$3,575
Average$1,484$2,240$2,648
Rough$951$1,456$1,721
2002 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,938$2,909$3,441
Clean$1,712$2,575$3,046
Average$1,260$1,907$2,256
Rough$808$1,240$1,466
2002 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,981$2,986$3,539
Clean$1,749$2,643$3,133
Average$1,287$1,958$2,320
Rough$825$1,273$1,508
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Toyota Camry on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Toyota Camry with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,793 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,756 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
The value of a used 2002 Toyota Camry ranges from $846 to $3,708, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
