Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Impala LT 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,655
|$3,630
|$4,188
|Clean
|$2,436
|$3,336
|$3,842
|Average
|$1,999
|$2,747
|$3,150
|Rough
|$1,562
|$2,158
|$2,458
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Impala LTZ 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,971
|$3,977
|$4,555
|Clean
|$2,726
|$3,655
|$4,178
|Average
|$2,237
|$3,009
|$3,425
|Rough
|$1,748
|$2,364
|$2,673
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Impala LT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,402
|$3,269
|$3,766
|Clean
|$2,204
|$3,004
|$3,455
|Average
|$1,809
|$2,474
|$2,833
|Rough
|$1,413
|$1,943
|$2,210
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Impala LS 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,257
|$2,964
|$3,372
|Clean
|$2,072
|$2,724
|$3,093
|Average
|$1,700
|$2,243
|$2,536
|Rough
|$1,328
|$1,762
|$1,978
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Impala SS 4dr Sedan (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,432
|$5,470
|$6,616
|Clean
|$3,150
|$5,026
|$6,069
|Average
|$2,585
|$4,138
|$4,976
|Rough
|$2,020
|$3,251
|$3,882
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Impala 50th Anniversary 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,698
|$3,637
|$4,174
|Clean
|$2,476
|$3,342
|$3,829
|Average
|$2,032
|$2,752
|$3,139
|Rough
|$1,588
|$2,162
|$2,449