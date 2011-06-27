Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Traverse LT Leather 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,904
|$32,815
|$35,150
|Clean
|$30,356
|$32,229
|$34,517
|Average
|$29,260
|$31,055
|$33,252
|Rough
|$28,163
|$29,882
|$31,987
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Traverse LT Leather 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,653
|$34,550
|$36,865
|Clean
|$32,074
|$33,932
|$36,201
|Average
|$30,916
|$32,697
|$34,874
|Rough
|$29,757
|$31,462
|$33,547
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Traverse LS Fleet 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,989
|$27,896
|$30,224
|Clean
|$25,528
|$27,397
|$29,680
|Average
|$24,606
|$26,400
|$28,592
|Rough
|$23,684
|$25,402
|$27,504
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Traverse LT Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,755
|$31,667
|$34,002
|Clean
|$29,227
|$31,101
|$33,390
|Average
|$28,172
|$29,968
|$32,166
|Rough
|$27,116
|$28,836
|$30,942
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,760
|$29,624
|$31,901
|Clean
|$27,268
|$29,094
|$31,327
|Average
|$26,283
|$28,035
|$30,178
|Rough
|$25,298
|$26,976
|$29,030
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Traverse LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,576
|$27,437
|$29,708
|Clean
|$25,122
|$26,946
|$29,174
|Average
|$24,215
|$25,965
|$28,104
|Rough
|$23,308
|$24,984
|$27,035
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Traverse RS 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 2/19 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,201
|$36,119
|$38,460
|Clean
|$33,594
|$35,473
|$37,768
|Average
|$32,381
|$34,182
|$36,383
|Rough
|$31,168
|$32,890
|$34,999
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Traverse LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,208
|$29,107
|$31,427
|Clean
|$26,726
|$28,587
|$30,861
|Average
|$25,761
|$27,546
|$29,730
|Rough
|$24,795
|$26,505
|$28,598
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Traverse LS Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,726
|$29,624
|$31,943
|Clean
|$27,234
|$29,094
|$31,368
|Average
|$26,251
|$28,035
|$30,218
|Rough
|$25,267
|$26,976
|$29,068
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Traverse L 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,109
|$24,946
|$27,192
|Clean
|$22,699
|$24,500
|$26,703
|Average
|$21,879
|$23,608
|$25,724
|Rough
|$21,059
|$22,716
|$24,745
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Traverse RS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,447
|$38,356
|$40,687
|Clean
|$35,801
|$37,671
|$39,955
|Average
|$34,508
|$36,299
|$38,490
|Rough
|$33,215
|$34,928
|$37,025
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Traverse RS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,201
|$36,119
|$38,460
|Clean
|$33,594
|$35,473
|$37,768
|Average
|$32,381
|$34,182
|$36,383
|Rough
|$31,168
|$32,890
|$34,999
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Traverse LT Fleet 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,063
|$29,963
|$32,285
|Clean
|$27,565
|$29,428
|$31,704
|Average
|$26,570
|$28,356
|$30,542
|Rough
|$25,574
|$27,285
|$29,380
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Traverse High Country 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,982
|$42,852
|$45,134
|Clean
|$40,255
|$42,086
|$44,322
|Average
|$38,801
|$40,554
|$42,697
|Rough
|$37,347
|$39,022
|$41,072
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Traverse Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,728
|$40,596
|$42,877
|Clean
|$38,041
|$39,870
|$42,106
|Average
|$36,667
|$38,419
|$40,562
|Rough
|$35,293
|$36,968
|$39,019
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Traverse Premier 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,184
|$38,135
|$40,516
|Clean
|$35,542
|$37,453
|$39,786
|Average
|$34,259
|$36,090
|$38,328
|Rough
|$32,975
|$34,726
|$36,869
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,945
|$32,824
|$35,118
|Clean
|$30,396
|$32,237
|$34,486
|Average
|$29,298
|$31,063
|$33,222
|Rough
|$28,200
|$29,890
|$31,957
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Traverse High Country 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,964
|$44,794
|$47,028
|Clean
|$42,202
|$43,994
|$46,181
|Average
|$40,678
|$42,392
|$44,489
|Rough
|$39,153
|$40,791
|$42,796