Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Traverse LT Leather 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,904$32,815$35,150
Clean$30,356$32,229$34,517
Average$29,260$31,055$33,252
Rough$28,163$29,882$31,987
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Traverse LT Leather 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,653$34,550$36,865
Clean$32,074$33,932$36,201
Average$30,916$32,697$34,874
Rough$29,757$31,462$33,547
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Traverse LS Fleet 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,989$27,896$30,224
Clean$25,528$27,397$29,680
Average$24,606$26,400$28,592
Rough$23,684$25,402$27,504
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Traverse LT Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,755$31,667$34,002
Clean$29,227$31,101$33,390
Average$28,172$29,968$32,166
Rough$27,116$28,836$30,942
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,760$29,624$31,901
Clean$27,268$29,094$31,327
Average$26,283$28,035$30,178
Rough$25,298$26,976$29,030
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Traverse LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,576$27,437$29,708
Clean$25,122$26,946$29,174
Average$24,215$25,965$28,104
Rough$23,308$24,984$27,035
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Traverse RS 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 2/19 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,201$36,119$38,460
Clean$33,594$35,473$37,768
Average$32,381$34,182$36,383
Rough$31,168$32,890$34,999
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Traverse LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,208$29,107$31,427
Clean$26,726$28,587$30,861
Average$25,761$27,546$29,730
Rough$24,795$26,505$28,598
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Traverse LS Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,726$29,624$31,943
Clean$27,234$29,094$31,368
Average$26,251$28,035$30,218
Rough$25,267$26,976$29,068
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Traverse L 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,109$24,946$27,192
Clean$22,699$24,500$26,703
Average$21,879$23,608$25,724
Rough$21,059$22,716$24,745
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Traverse RS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,447$38,356$40,687
Clean$35,801$37,671$39,955
Average$34,508$36,299$38,490
Rough$33,215$34,928$37,025
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Traverse RS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,201$36,119$38,460
Clean$33,594$35,473$37,768
Average$32,381$34,182$36,383
Rough$31,168$32,890$34,999
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Traverse LT Fleet 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,063$29,963$32,285
Clean$27,565$29,428$31,704
Average$26,570$28,356$30,542
Rough$25,574$27,285$29,380
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Traverse High Country 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,982$42,852$45,134
Clean$40,255$42,086$44,322
Average$38,801$40,554$42,697
Rough$37,347$39,022$41,072
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Traverse Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,728$40,596$42,877
Clean$38,041$39,870$42,106
Average$36,667$38,419$40,562
Rough$35,293$36,968$39,019
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Traverse Premier 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,184$38,135$40,516
Clean$35,542$37,453$39,786
Average$34,259$36,090$38,328
Rough$32,975$34,726$36,869
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,945$32,824$35,118
Clean$30,396$32,237$34,486
Average$29,298$31,063$33,222
Rough$28,200$29,890$31,957
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Traverse High Country 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,964$44,794$47,028
Clean$42,202$43,994$46,181
Average$40,678$42,392$44,489
Rough$39,153$40,791$42,796
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Chevrolet Traverse on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,699 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,500 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Traverse is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,699 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,500 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,699 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,500 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Chevrolet Traverse. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Chevrolet Traverse and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Chevrolet Traverse ranges from $21,059 to $27,192, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Chevrolet Traverse is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.