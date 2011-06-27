Estimated values
2006 Hyundai Sonata GL 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,522
|$2,233
|$2,624
|Clean
|$1,369
|$2,012
|$2,365
|Average
|$1,064
|$1,571
|$1,845
|Rough
|$759
|$1,130
|$1,326
Estimated values
2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,763
|$2,608
|$3,072
|Clean
|$1,586
|$2,351
|$2,769
|Average
|$1,233
|$1,835
|$2,161
|Rough
|$879
|$1,320
|$1,553
Estimated values
2006 Hyundai Sonata GL 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,443
|$2,020
|$2,337
|Clean
|$1,298
|$1,820
|$2,106
|Average
|$1,009
|$1,421
|$1,643
|Rough
|$719
|$1,022
|$1,181
Estimated values
2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,728
|$2,662
|$3,174
|Clean
|$1,555
|$2,399
|$2,860
|Average
|$1,208
|$1,873
|$2,232
|Rough
|$862
|$1,347
|$1,604
Estimated values
2006 Hyundai Sonata LX 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,943
|$3,036
|$3,634
|Clean
|$1,748
|$2,736
|$3,275
|Average
|$1,358
|$2,136
|$2,556
|Rough
|$969
|$1,537
|$1,837