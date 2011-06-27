  1. Home
2006 Hyundai Sonata Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2006 Hyundai Sonata GL 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,522$2,233$2,624
Clean$1,369$2,012$2,365
Average$1,064$1,571$1,845
Rough$759$1,130$1,326
Estimated values
2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS V6 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,763$2,608$3,072
Clean$1,586$2,351$2,769
Average$1,233$1,835$2,161
Rough$879$1,320$1,553
Estimated values
2006 Hyundai Sonata GL 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,443$2,020$2,337
Clean$1,298$1,820$2,106
Average$1,009$1,421$1,643
Rough$719$1,022$1,181
Estimated values
2006 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,728$2,662$3,174
Clean$1,555$2,399$2,860
Average$1,208$1,873$2,232
Rough$862$1,347$1,604
Estimated values
2006 Hyundai Sonata LX 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,943$3,036$3,634
Clean$1,748$2,736$3,275
Average$1,358$2,136$2,556
Rough$969$1,537$1,837
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Hyundai Sonata on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Hyundai Sonata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,369 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,012 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
