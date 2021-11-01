The 2022 Hyundai Kona is a subcompact SUV that offers a lot for its accessible price. For the 2022 model year, the Kona receives its first major makeover since its 2018 debut. From the outside, it's sharper and sleeker than its predecessors, and a new N Line trim adds a distinctly sporty look. The interior changes are more subtle, with a reworked center stack (where the dashboard meets the center console) and new materials and ambient lighting.
2022 Hyundai Kona N
MSRP range: $34,200
•(13)
2022 Hyundai Kona videos
Top Subcompact SUVs for 2021-2022 | Extra-Small & Easy to Drive – What's Not to Like?
NOTE: This video is about the 2021 Hyundai Kona, but since the 2022 Hyundai Kona is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
Subcompact SUVs have been gaining in popularity over the last few years. For people who don't need or want the space of a midsize SUV or for those who just want to save a few bucks, a subcompact SUV is a smart and economical choice. These extra-small SUVs maintain that elevated ride height and utility of their larger counterparts, but their smaller size means easier parking and better gas mileage. What's not to like? In this video, Mark Takahashi runs down our choices for the best subcompact SUVs for 2021-2022. From the Subaru Crosstrek, the new Chevy Trailblazer and Hyundai Kona to the more luxurious BMW X1, Audi Q3 and Volvo XC40, Mark gives a breakdown of each pint-sized SUV. What do we like and dislike about each? What should you know about them? How do they rank in each category? Mark explains all. So whether you're a first-time driver, you have a small family or you're just looking for something fun to drive, we've got you covered in this video of the 2021 Top Subcompact SUVs.
FAQ
Is the Hyundai Kona a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Kona both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.9 out of 10. You probably care about Hyundai Kona fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Kona gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Kona has 19.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Hyundai Kona. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Hyundai Kona?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Hyundai Kona:
- Standard Kona lineup features a restyled exterior, added power for the turbocharged engine and a sport-themed N Line trim
- New Kona N debuts with 276 horsepower
- Revised trim level lineup and new features
- Part of the first Kona generation introduced for 2018
Is the Hyundai Kona reliable?
To determine whether the Hyundai Kona is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Kona. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Kona's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Hyundai Kona a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Hyundai Kona is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2022 Kona and gave it a 7.9 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Kona is a good car for you. Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Hyundai Kona?
The least-expensive 2022 Hyundai Kona is the 2022 Hyundai Kona N 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $34,200.
Other versions include:
- N 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM) which starts at $34,200
What are the different models of Hyundai Kona?
If you're interested in the Hyundai Kona, the next question is, which Kona model is right for you? Kona variants include N 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM). For a full list of Kona models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
