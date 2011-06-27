1990 Hyundai Excel Review
Other years
1990 Highlights
All-new Excel debuts. Engine is improved, with more horsepower and torque. Automatic transmission is redesigned, and manual transmission shifts more smoothly. For the first time, a tilt wheel is optional.
Most helpful consumer reviews
shyboy4u35,09/08/2004
GL 4dr Sedan
105k Miles, NO Major repairs, Changed Starter at 104k way above average for replacement miles. Replaced shoddy Goodyear tires of Micheline wider tread model. Oil changed on regular basis/Air Filter/Spark Plugs and Wires/Tranny Oil.
chitown,11/12/2002
Stay away. There is nothing good about this car. Its a very uncomfortable ride
MJ,04/25/2006
Great running car after fixed. As long as the vehical is properly maintained then you should have no prolems with it. For what you pay for it is a good deal. I have had the car for about a year and love it. I have had need to repair it as you will have to do with any used car reguardless of make. it is unfair to ding this vehical because of the previous owners lack of care and mainteance.
Mavrop,07/09/2004
I bought this car not knowing what i was about to get into, The starter went twice, the cv joints replaced numerous times, major oil leak, i hadf no heat so i replaced my thermostat, then my car would over heat when it was negative 10 outside, the manual windows and door looks at problems, the power sunroof once got stuck open, i thought i was buying a good car for a kid still in school with all the money i spent in repairs i mine as well of took a loan out on a newer car
MPG
25 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
81 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
81 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
81 hp @ 5500 rpm
