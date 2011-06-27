  1. Home
1990 Hyundai Excel Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

All-new Excel debuts. Engine is improved, with more horsepower and torque. Automatic transmission is redesigned, and manual transmission shifts more smoothly. For the first time, a tilt wheel is optional.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Hyundai Excel.

5(0%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(50%)
1(0%)
3.0
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good small car for the money
shyboy4u35,09/08/2004
GL 4dr Sedan
105k Miles, NO Major repairs, Changed Starter at 104k way above average for replacement miles. Replaced shoddy Goodyear tires of Micheline wider tread model. Oil changed on regular basis/Air Filter/Spark Plugs and Wires/Tranny Oil.
Ugh
chitown,11/12/2002
Stay away. There is nothing good about this car. Its a very uncomfortable ride
If maintained properly good car.
MJ,04/25/2006
Great running car after fixed. As long as the vehical is properly maintained then you should have no prolems with it. For what you pay for it is a good deal. I have had the car for about a year and love it. I have had need to repair it as you will have to do with any used car reguardless of make. it is unfair to ding this vehical because of the previous owners lack of care and mainteance.
Probelm after problem
Mavrop,07/09/2004
I bought this car not knowing what i was about to get into, The starter went twice, the cv joints replaced numerous times, major oil leak, i hadf no heat so i replaced my thermostat, then my car would over heat when it was negative 10 outside, the manual windows and door looks at problems, the power sunroof once got stuck open, i thought i was buying a good car for a kid still in school with all the money i spent in repairs i mine as well of took a loan out on a newer car
See all 4 reviews of the 1990 Hyundai Excel
Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
81 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
81 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
81 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1990 Hyundai Excel Overview

The Used 1990 Hyundai Excel is offered in the following submodels: Excel Hatchback, Excel Sedan. Available styles include GL 4dr Sedan, GLS 4dr Sedan, 2dr Hatchback, 4dr Sedan, GL 4dr Hatchback, and GS 2dr Hatchback.

